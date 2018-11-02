Photo Flash: First Look at the Groundbreaking New Technology in the 2018 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

The large scale integrated drone performance featured in the brand-new finale scene, "Christmas Lights," will mark the first-of-its-kind for live theater and for Intel, the global leader in drone innovation. Cutting-edge design studio Obscura Digital designed brand new digital projections that extend the show beyond the stage and that work with the Intel drones in the finale scene to blur the line between magic and reality. The new finale joins several of the production's beloved numbers, which will showcase new, state-of-the-art digital projections from Obscura Digital to combine next-level technology with awe-inspiring artistry.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will run from November 9 - January 1, 2019. Tickets are on sale now at www.rockettes.com/Christmas and at the Radio City box office.

Check out photos below:

Photo credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix and Zack Lane/MSG Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You