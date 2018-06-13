Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of Broadway's THE PROM, Starring Brooks Ashmanskas, Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, and More!

The cast of the upcoming new musical comedy The Prom is gearing up for Broadway! We've got your first look at the cast in action. Check out the photos below!

Tickets are now on sale for The Prom by visiting www.Telecharge.com or calling 212.239.6200. Produced by Dori Berinstein, Bill Damaschke and Jack Lane, The Prom will begin performances on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street).

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins(Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo(Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang(Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel(Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), The Prom features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelinwith scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth (Shuffle Along) & Matthew Pachtman (Hello, Dolly!, Associate Costume Designer), lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz(Frozen), sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Mean Girls), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Present Laughter), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Present Laughter), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls) and casting by Telsey + Co./Bethany Knox. The Prom is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), THE PROM is about so much more than just a dance.

The producing team for The Prom also includes Jim & Cathy Berges, Natasha Davison, Nelda Sue Yaw, Kimberlee Garris, Joe Grandy, Lisa Morris, Terry Schnuck, Seth A. Goldstein, Reade Fahs, Jane Dubin, Avadon Broadway LLC, Elliott Maise, Palitz-Smedes-Stern, Rosalind Productions, The John Gore Organization, Fakler-Silver, Cliff Hopkins, InStone Productions, Christopher Ketner, Ken & Nancy Kranzberg, Mike Kriak, Larry & Elizabeth Lenke, Three Belles & A Bob and The Shubert Organization in association with Darren P. DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris and Reagan Silber.

THE PROM made its world premiere at The ALLIANCE THEATRE, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, where Variety raved, "Musical Comedy Heaven! A funny, loving and joyous musical," and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution called the show "A crowd-pleasing spectacle and delightful good fun! A valentine to the outrageous egos of the Great White Way."

For more information visit ThePromMusical.com.

Follow The Prom on Instagram and Twitter at @ThePromMusical and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ThePromMusical/.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

