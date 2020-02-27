Photo Flash: First Look at LCT's INTIMATE APPAREL Directed by Bartlett Sher
Lincoln Center Theater will present Intimate Apparel, a new opera with music by Ricky Ian Gordon and a libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her critically acclaimed play. The opera, directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher, will begin previews tonight, February 27 and open on Monday, March 23 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.
Take a look at photos below!
Intimate Apparel will feature Dominic Armstrong, Justin Austin, Errin Duane Brooks, Helena Brown, Kearstin Piper Brown, Chanáe Curtis, Adrienne Danrich, Leroy Davis, Matthew Gamble, Arnold Livingston Geis, Christian Mark Gibbs, Tesia Kwarteng, Anna Laurenzo, Justin Lee Miller, Jasmine Muhammad, Naomi Louisa O'Connell, Kimberli Render, Krysty Swann, and Chabrelle Williams.
Set in turn of the century New York, Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther, a lonely, single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal, and comes to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges. The role of Esther will be performed by Kearstin Piper Brown at Tuesday through Saturday evening performances and Sunday matinees, and will be performed by Chabrelle Williams at Wednesday and Saturday matinee performances.
Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes
Krysty Swann, Helena Brown, Anna Laurenzo, Tesia Kwarteng, and Jasmine Muhammad
Kearstin Piper Brown, Justin Austin, and Adrienne Danrich
