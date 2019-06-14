Photo Flash: First Look at Grace McLean's IN THE GREEN at LCT3

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 produces the world premiere of In the Green, a new musical by Grace McLean, directed by Lee Sunday Evans. The production began performances Saturday, June 8 and will run for eight weeks only through Sunday, August 4 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Thursday, June 27. In the Green's cast features Grace McLean, Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Mia Pak, and Hannah Whitney.

Commissioned by LCT3, In the Green tells the origin story of one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen (to be played by Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, and Hannah Whitney). Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist, and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta (to be played by Grace McLean). In the Green is the tale of two women and the journey that leads one to embrace death, and the other to celebrate the beauty and blemishes of a fully lived life.

IN THE GREEN features sets by Kristen Robinson, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Barbara Samuels, sound by Nicholas Pope, and orchestrations by Grace McLeanand Kris Kukul, with music supervision by Kris Kukul and casting by Henry Russell Bergstein.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes





