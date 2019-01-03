TRUE WEST
Photo Flash: First Look at Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano in TRUE WEST on Broadway!

Jan. 3, 2019  

Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Sam Shepard's Tony & Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama True West, directed by James Macdonald (The Children), is currently in previews at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street), where it officially opens on Thursday, January 24, 2019. This is a limited engagement through March 17, 2019

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues-and each other. Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster...Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream.

Check out photos of Hawke and Dano in action below!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

