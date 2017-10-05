Photo Flash: First Look at Elizabeth McGovern & Company in TIME AND THE CONWAYS

Click Here for More Articles on TIME AND THE CONWAYS

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the new Broadway production of J. B. Priestley's Time and the Conways, directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent). Time and the Conways returns to Broadway for the first time since its premiere in 1938. Time and the Conways opens officially on October 10, 2017. This is a limited engagement through November 26, 2017 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Time and the Conways stars Elizabeth McGovern as "Mrs. Conway," Steven Boyer as "Ernest," Anna Camp as "Hazel," Gabriel Ebert as "Alan," Charlotte Parry as "Kay," and Matthew James Thomas as "Robin," with Anna Baryshnikovas "Carol," Brooke Bloom as "Madge," Alfredo Narciso as "Gerald," and Cara Ricketts as "Joan."

In 1919 Britain, Mrs. Conway ("Downton Abbey's" Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during her daughter's lavish twenty-first birthday celebration. The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family's dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump nineteen years into the future, though, and the Conways' lives have transformed unimaginably. This time-jumping play by J.B. Priestley (An Inspector Calls) takes place at the crossroads of today and tomorrow-challenging our notions of choice, chance and destiny. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) directs.

Roundabout welcomes back Oscar nominee Elizabeth McGovern following her success as "Cora Crawley" in "Downton Abbey," for which she won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy Award. McGovern made her Roundabout debut playing Ophelia in the 1992 production of Hamlet. Roundabout also welcomes director Rebecca Taichman, who won a Tony Award for her Broadway debut last season with Indecent.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

