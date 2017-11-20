Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway's New Evan Hansen, Noah Galvin!

Dear Evan Hansen fans: Today is going to be a good day and here's why! PEOPLE's got the exclusive first look at Noah Galvin in the hit musical.

The 23-year-old Real O'Neals alum is making his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony-winning show on Tuesday, for a run that will continue through mid-January 2018.

He's the first actor to take over the role from original star Ben Platt, who departed the production on Sunday. Taylor Trensch, currently playing Barnaby Tucker in Hello, Dolly! opposite Bette Midler, will play the part from there.

Galvin already looks comfortable in the role in his first shot in costume, rocking Evan's signature blue-striped polo and anxious expression. He also appears to perfectly fit in with original cast members Michael Park, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mike Faist, Laura Dreyfuss, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd - all of whom posed for a cast photo for PEOPLE.

They'll all be back together Thursday too, when the cast performs live on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Written by the Tony-winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - Oscar winners this year for their lyrics to La La Land's "City of Stars" - with a book from Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who is paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate's suicide note and rides that error to popularity. (The story is loosely based on an experience Pasek witnessed in high school).

Since opening on Broadway in December 2016, Dear Evan Hansen has gone on to become a sold-out out smash, winning six Tonys.

Last Friday, the musical released a brand new vinyl featuring a cut song from the show sung by Jones and Thompson called "In the Bedroom Down the Hall."

Fans of the show hoping for even more can get an in-depth look at Dear Evan Hansen in a new coffee table book titled Through the Window, which hits bookstores this Friday. Created by Pasek, Paul and Levinson, the keepsake offers never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits as well as a fully annotated script with behind-the-scenes commentary.

Dear Evan Hansen is now playing at New York's Music Box Theatre.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson/People

