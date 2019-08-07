Photo Flash: Company of MCC's MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW Strikes a Pose

MCC Theater is currently presenting the New York Premiere production of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow by Halley Feiffer and directed by Trip Cullman. Previously scheduled for a limited run through August 3, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow will now play through Saturday, August 17 at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street).



The cast of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow features Lucille Lortel Award nominee Ako (God Said This), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (MCC's Hand to God), Tavi Gevinson (This Is Our Youth), Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Drama Desk Award winner Rebecca Henderson("Russian Doll"), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Matthew Jeffers (Light Shining in Buckinghamshire), Gene Jones, Alfredo Narciso ("Manifest"), Theatre World Award winner Chris Perfetti (Sons of the Prophet), Ryan Spahn (Summer and Smoke), and Ray Anthony Thomas(Jitney).



The struggle is real for Olga, Masha and Irina: siblings who are NOT super thrilled to be stuck in rural Russia circa 1900 (laaame). In Halley Feiffer's contemporary reimagining of Chekhov's Three Sisters, we follow the joys and heartbreaks of one lovably dysfunctional family over the course of several pivotal years in a world that proves to be eerily similar to the one we live in today. Directed by Trip Cullman, this new comedy tackles the absurdity of the privileged class and the power of love in a fresh twist on a classic tale that reveals itself to be far more relevant than, like, ever before.

The company just posed for portraits at MCC's new Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space and you can check them out below!

Photo Credit: Curtis Wong





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You