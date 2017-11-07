Photo Flash: Cheyenne Jackson, Jenna Ushkowitz, Tonya Pinkins and More Attend HELLO AGAIN Film Premiere in NYC

The New York premiere of the film HELLO AGAIN took place last night, Monday, November 6, at Cinépolis Chelsea in NYC. BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!

In attendance were cast members from the film, including Teen Choice Award-winner Tyler Blackburn (TV's "Pretty Little Liars"), Al Calderon (13 on Broadway, "Step-up High Water," TV's "The X Factor"), Nolan Gerard Funk (Bye Bye Birdie on Broadway; TV's "Awkward," and "Glee"), Cheyenne Jackson (TV's "American Horror Story," Xanadu on Broadway), SAG Award-winner and Grammy nominee Jenna Ushkowitz (TV's "Glee," Waitresss on Broadway), Jeremiah Ginn, Amy Halldin, Adam Perry, Jody Reynard, Karen Richardson, Tom Stephens, Ramon Torres, Christopher Vo, Stephanie Yonkovich.

Representing the film's creative team were director Tom Gustafson (Were The World Mine, Mariachi Gringo), screenwriter Cory Krueckeberg (Were The World Mine, Mariachi Gringo), Tony nominated composer/lyricist Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Giant, Marie Christine, First Lady Suite), Todd Almond (Orchestrator), Daniel Kluger (Orchestrator), Brad Simmons (Music Director), and Todd Underwood (Choreographer).

Also in attendance were company members from the original Off-Broadway Lincoln Center Theatre production of Hello Again including Judy Blazer (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder on Broadway), Tony nominee Carolee Carmello (Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland on Broadway), Tony nominated director/choreographer Graciela Daniele (Once on This Island, Ragtime), Tony nominee John Dossett (War Paint, Newsies on Broadway), Tony Award winning lighting designer Jules Fisher (Carousel, Once on This Island), Tony nominee Malcolm Gets (Amour), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Hollywood Arms, Seussical), Saundra Santiago (Nine, A View From the Bridge), Tony Award winning orchestrator Michael Starobin (Once on This Island, Sunday in the Park with George), Bob Stillman (Grey Gardens, Kiss of The Spider Woman), producer Ira Weitzman (Falsettos, The King & I), and David A. White (Five Guys Named Moe).

Other notable attendees included Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane (Lysistrata Jones, The Little Dog Laughed), Jack Cummings III (Transport Group Artistic Director), Kim Director (HBO's "Deuce"), Kayla Foster (HBO's "Deuce"), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam, Caroline or Change), Tony nominated producers Mary Jo & Ted Shen (Violet), Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town, Million Dollar Quartet), Tony nominee Mary Testa (Xanadu, On The Town), and Tony nominee Barbara Walsh (Company, Falsettos).

Due to remarkable demand, HELLO AGAIN, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's acclaimed musical, will be seen in multiple new theater locations around the country. HELLO AGAIN will now be shown in over 230 theaters nationwide, with 80 recently added AMC locations and top DMAs including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and Orlando beginning tomorrow, November 8. Purchase tickets and see updated theater information and show dates online at www.helloagainmovietix.com.

A revolving door of sensual encounters spanning a century, the provocative musical features an extraordinary ensemble of actors including six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Emmy Award-winner and Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, Emmy and Drama Desk nominee T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Cheyenne Jackson, SAG Award-winner and Grammy nominee Jenna Ushkowitz, Teen Choice Award-winner Tyler Blackburn, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk and Al Calderon. HELLO AGAIN is directed by Tom Gustafson, features a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg and music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa.

100 years. 10 love affairs. One city of lost souls. Hello Again explores a daisy chain of New Yorkers slipping in and out of one another's arms in 10 musical vignettes blurring the parameters of time, love, eroticism and exploitation. The film HELLO AGAIN is based on the Michael John LaChiusa stage musical of the same name. The inspiration for HELLO AGAIN is Arthur Schnitzler's Der Reigen, a 120 year-old play so provocative and controversial in its time that it was banned from public performance for decades, before inspiring a heated, even violent responses from audiences.

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for SPEAKproductions

Related Articles