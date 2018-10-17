Photo Flash: Check Out The Red Carpet Action As COMPANY Opens In The West End!

I'll drink to that! Marianne Elliott's highly anticipated production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company opened in the West End tonight. It was a celeb-packed evening as stars lined the red carpet ahead of the show - check out the pictures below by Jamie Body for BroadwayWorld!

Guests included the producer Chris Harper and director Marianne Elliott, Mary Berry, Joy Lycett, James Nesbitt, Clare Balding, Craig Revel Horwood, Andrew Scott, Tamsin Greig, Matt Lucas and Emma Thompson.

The complete cast for Company is: Rosalie Craig as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as Joanne, Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, George Blagdenas PJ, Ashley Campbell as Peter, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, Alex Gaumond as Paul, Richard Henders as David, Ben Lewis as Larry, Daisy Maywood as Susan, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo and Gavin Spokes as Harry. Joining them are Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal, and Jaimie Pruden.

You can read the five-star BroadwayWorld UK review of the show here.

Company at the Gielgud Theatre until 22 December - buy your tickets here

