Photo Flash: Check Out Photos From the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The film stars Richard E. Grant and Max Harwood.
A film adaptation of West End hit musical "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" is coming!
The film stars Richard E. Grant as Hugo/Loco Chanelle and Max Harwood in the title role. Sharon Horgan will portray Miss Hedges, and Sarah Lancashire will play Jamie's mother, Margaret.
"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" comes to theaters February 26.
Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.
Jamie doesn't quite fit in.
Jamie is terrified about the future.
Jamie is going to be a sensation.
Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.
With songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.
See some of the first photos from the film, and the trailer, below!
20th Century Films
Max Harwood and Lauren Patel, 20th Century Films
Richard E. Grant, 20th Century Films
Max Harwood, 20th Century Films
Lauren Patel, 20th Century Films
Max Harwood, 20th Century Films
