Photo Flash: CHICAGO Celebrates its 23rd Anniversary on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago celebrated its 23rd Broadway anniversary last night, Thursday, November 14th. The production is now playing at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

Every audience member received a bowler hat and at the end of the show a group selfie with the cast and audience was taken from the stage.

Check out the photo below!

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Chicago currently stars Tony Nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, International stage sensation Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, Raena White as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago will welcome singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, January 6, 2020. She will play a 12-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, March 29, 2020.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You