Photo Flash: Broadway Workshop Celebrates MEAN GIRLS Day With Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, and More!

Jan. 30, 2019  
On Monday, January 21st, Mean Girls stars Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig, and Ben Cook taught a one day musical theatre intensive at Broadway Workshop in New York City.
Students in the intensive had the opportunity to work with the Mean Girls stars and Broadway Workshop director, Marc Tumminelli, on song interpretation and audition technique, and received individual feedback and coaching. Later in the day, students were taught a dance combination straight from Mean Girls, by Ben Cook.
For more information on Broadway Workshop visit - www.BroadwayWorkshop.com

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes.

Ben Cook with Broadway Workshop Students

Ben Cook with Broadway Workshop Students

Ashley Park with Broadway Workshop Student

Ashley Park

Erika Henningsen

Erika Henningsen

Kyle Selig

Kyle Selig

