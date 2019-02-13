Photo Flash: Broadway Friends Celebrate Jennifer Laura Thompson's New Portrait at Sardi's!

Dear Jennifer Laura Thompson, today yesterday is going to be was a good day and here's why... you joined the fabled walls of Sardi's!

Just yesterday, the Dear Evan Hansen star was honored with her very own portrait at Sardi's and you can check out photos from the big day below.

Jennifer Laura Thompson originated the role of 'Cynthia Murphy' at the Arena Stage production of Dear Evan Hansen in Washington D.C. prior to the show's Second Stage Theatre production and Broadway production at the Music Box Theatre.

The winner of a 2018 Grammy Award and six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

"One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

