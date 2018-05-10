Photo Flash: Broadway Bound Kids' Third Annual Broadway Bee Spells S-U-C-C-E-S-S

Broadway Bound Kids' third annual Broadway Bee, which took place on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Le Poisson Rouge, was a major success, raising over $40,000 in funding for performing arts education opportunities for NYC youth. A comedic adult spelling bee, the Broadway Bee, featured actors from hit Broadway shows competing in a hilarious live event. Lee Aaron Rosen from the Tony Award nominated Broadway revival of Angels in America took home the coveted Broadway Bee trophy.



"The Broadway community rallied around arts education in a big way again this year," said Broadway Bound Kids founder Erin Glass. "Thanks to them and all of our generous supporters we'll be able to serve even more students this year, and further our mission of providing a transformative and inclusive community that inspires and empowers students through the performing arts, regardless of their financial resources. The funds raised will be put to use immediately, and all of us at Broadway Bound Kids would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the talented Broadway stars who participated in the event!"



The celebrity spellers included Paige Davis ("Trading Spaces," Chicago), Benny Elledge (Waitress), Damon Gillespie ("Rise"), Susan Heyward (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Sasha Hutchings (Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady), Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys), Karl Kenzler (Three Wise Guys), Alex Mandell (The Play That Goes Wrong), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Lee Aaron Rosen (Angels in America), Evan Todd (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), and Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical). Husband and wife team Donald Webber (Hamilton) and Rebecca Covington Webber (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) served as co-comfort counselors, consoling spellers as they were disqualified from the competition. Special guests included Shirine Babb (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Lauren Nicole Cipoletti (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Danya Jarae Dantzler (Waitress), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), John Doman ("Gotham"), Joshua DeJesus (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Molly Jobe (Waitress), Adeola Role (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Salisha Thomas (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Stephanie Torns (Waitress), and Alex Weisman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).



Hosted by the original creator of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Jay Reiss, joined by Carol Johnson, the annual Broadway Bee enlists twelve teams to pull out all the stops and correctly spell the words presented. The more funds each team raises, the more lifelines or "cheats" they earn to help them win the coveted trophy at the Bee. The fun is fast, furious, and contagious!



For more information or to make a donation, please visit: www.broadwayboundkids.org



ABOUT BROADWAY BOUND KIDS

Broadway Bound Kids (est. 2004) is a non-profit arts education organization based in Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs. Our mission is to be a transformative and inclusive community that inspires and empowers young lives through the performing arts. We know that involvement in the performing arts increases confidence, builds relationships, encourages respect, teaches empathy, and promotes self-expression. These important skills help kids use their voices and unique gifts to make a positive impact in the world. We offer after school and summer programs, trips to see Broadway shows, a free youth theatre ensemble for students who don't have access to the performing arts, master classes with Broadway performers, Saturday classes and more.

Photos by Michelle Kinney/Christine DiPasquale



Sasha Hutchings



Damon J. Gillespie



Will Roland



Paige Davis



Erin Glass and John Doman



Lee Aaron Rosen, with his wife, Adria Vitlar



Donald Webber Jr., Lee Aaron Rosen



Team Angels in America takes home the 3rd Annual Broadway Bee trophy



Angels in America's Lee Aaron Rosen. Wins the 3rd Annual Broadway Bee



Brynn Williams



Will Roland



Paige Davis



Evan Todd and Susan Heyward



Alex Mandell



Donnie Kehr, Karl Kenzler



Paige Davis, Lee Aaron Rosen



Damon J. Gillespie



Rebecca Covington, and Donald Webber, Sasha Hutchings



Paige Davis



Lee Aaron Rosen and Karl Kenzler



Jay Reiss



Carol Johnson,



Alex Mandell,



The Spellers of the 3rd Annual Broadway Bee with Broadway Bound Kids Creative Team



Erica Ayala, Erin Glass, Katy Finn, Andrea Kehler, and Jessica Canuelle



Adeola Role, Lauren Cipoletti, Alex Weisman, Susan Heyward, Malika Samuel, Josh DeJesus, and Alanna Saunders



Andrew Fitch, Molly Jobe, Matt DeAngelis, Benny Elledge, Stephanie Torns, Victoria Collett, and Anita Shastri



Salisha Thomas and Evan Todd