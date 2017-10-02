Photo Flash: Brittain Ashford, Dave Malloy, Celia Mei Rubin and More Launch THE LATE COMET Series at Feinstein's/54 Below
September 29th marked the first show of The Late Comet, a series of late-night shows at Feinstein's/54 Below featuring cast members of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. The Late Comet is produced by Philip Romano. The series kicked off with Celia Mei Rubin in #34andsingle, followed by Brittain Ashford on September 30th. BroadwayWorld has photos from both concerts below!
The series will continue with: Cathryn Wake & For You The Moon - October 6 at 11:30pm; Mary Spencer Knapp & Toot Sweet - October 13 at 11:30pm; Shoba Narayan: SHOBusiness - October 20 at 11:30pm; Sumayya Ali - October 21 at 11:30pm; Ashley Pérez Flanagan & Moondrunk - November 4 at 11:30pm; Pearl Rhein: Books & Instruments - November 11 at 11:30pm; Heath Saunders - November 24 at 11:30pm; Azudi Onyejekwe - December 1 at 11:30pm; Courtney Bassett and Starbird & The Phoenix - December 8 at 11:30pm; and Lulu Fall with Kris Johnson - December 29 at 11:30pm.
Click here for details on the upcoming shows!
Photo Credits: Ronni Chow and Steph Marie Oberle
Drew Cooper, Brittain Ashford
Cathryn Wake, Shaina Taub, Drew Cooper, Brittain Ashford
Drew Cooper, John Murchison, Dave Malloy, Brittain Ashford, Philip Romano, Brent Arnold and Mike Marcinowski
Dave Malloy, Brittain Ashford, Philip Romano, Brent Arnold
Seth Bisen-Hersh, Celia Mei Rubin
Seth Bisen-Hersh, Tommy McDowell, Celia Mei Rubin
Celia Mei Rubin, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Megan Masako Haley
Megan Mask Haley, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Seth Bisen-Hersh, Reji Woods, Celia Mei Rubin, Austin Regan, Philip Romano, Tommy McDowell, Hideaki Aomori, Scott Stangland