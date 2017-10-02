Photo Flash: Brittain Ashford, Dave Malloy, Celia Mei Rubin and More Launch THE LATE COMET Series at Feinstein's/54 Below

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

September 29th marked the first show of The Late Comet, a series of late-night shows at Feinstein's/54 Below featuring cast members of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. The Late Comet is produced by Philip Romano. The series kicked off with Celia Mei Rubin in #34andsingle, followed by Brittain Ashford on September 30th. BroadwayWorld has photos from both concerts below!

The series will continue with: Cathryn Wake & For You The Moon - October 6 at 11:30pm; Mary Spencer Knapp & Toot Sweet - October 13 at 11:30pm; Shoba Narayan: SHOBusiness - October 20 at 11:30pm; Sumayya Ali - October 21 at 11:30pm; Ashley Pérez Flanagan & Moondrunk - November 4 at 11:30pm; Pearl Rhein: Books & Instruments - November 11 at 11:30pm; Heath Saunders - November 24 at 11:30pm; Azudi Onyejekwe - December 1 at 11:30pm; Courtney Bassett and Starbird & The Phoenix - December 8 at 11:30pm; and Lulu Fall with Kris Johnson - December 29 at 11:30pm.

Click here for details on the upcoming shows!

Photo Credits: Ronni Chow and Steph Marie Oberle

