Celia Mei Rubin to Launch THE LATE COMET Series Tomorrow at Feinstein's/54 Below

Tomorrow night, September 29, marks the first show of The Late Comet, a series of late-night shows at Feinstein's/54 Below featuring cast members of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. The Late Comet is produced by Philip Romano.

Kicking off the series tomorrow night, 9/29 at 11:30pm, is Celia Mei Rubin in #34andsingle

Come on out to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate with Celia Mei Rubin as she celebrates her birthday at midnight by lamenting bitterly but endearingly on her perpetual singledom. She may end up #35andsingle by the end of the night, but it will probably be agreed that she still has the body of a 25-year-old, so let's be honest: 35 has rarely looked this good, single or not.

The rest of this fall's series is listed below. All this information can be found, and tickets purchased, at 54below.com/comet.

Brittain Ashford - September 30 at 9:30pm

Join Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812's Brittain Ashford in her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Brittain originated the role of Sonya in The Great Comet at Ars Nova in 2012, and received a Lortel nomination for her performance during the Off-Broadway Kazino run. Brittain has also appeared in Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet and fronts her own band, Prairie Empire. Tonight Brittain is proud to present a night of her own music and some favorite covers with some of her favorite New York musicians and special (surprise) guests.

Cathryn Wake & For You The Moon - October 6 at 11:30pm

For You The Moon is an indie pop collaboration between actor/multi-instrumentalist Cathryn Wake(Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet, The Fantasticks) and musician Neil Reynolds (Aeralyn, Ashes of Atrocity) that fuses synths, acoustic instruments, and electronic beats. Wake and Reynolds trade vocals and instruments, welding together a sound sparked by the genre-bending melodrama of Panic! at the Disco, Kimbra's eclecticism, and CHVRCHES' unapologetic 80's cheer. Making their Feinstein's/54 Below debut, the duo will be joined by fellow cast members of The Great Comet and will be releasing their second EP of five new songs that evening.

Mary Spencer Knapp & Toot Sweet - October 13 at 11:30pm

Accordion-wielding chanteuse, dilettante extraordinaire and in-your-face Great Comet rover, Mary Spencer Knapp, presents Toot Sweet, an original cabaret soul project that expertly melds French chanson, funky pop, and psychedelic rock. Echoes of Edith Piaf, Chopin, The Chiffons, and Prince can be heard in Toot Sweet's addictive melodies, gut-chucking rhythms, and offbeat - yet heartfelt - harmonies. Since its inception 4 years ago, Toot Sweet has released two full-length albums via Brooklyn experimental studio Mama Coco's Funky Kitchen and has been a constant in the borough's DIY scene, making it an unexpected and ever-evolving live experience.

Shoba Narayan: SHOBusiness - October 20 at 11:30pm

Shoba Narayan is ready to share her journey into the land of Show Business in her Feinstein/54 Below solo concert, SHOBusiness. The concert will take a look back at melodies and stories associated with her career and life, featuring songs from The Apple Tree, The King and I, Annie Get Your Gun, Side Show, as well as pop covers and compositions by 3-time Tony Nominee Dave Malloy.

Sumayya Ali - October 21 at 11:30pm

The versatile American Broadway actress, opera singer, composer, and violinist Sumayya Ali will lead you into her kaleidoscopic world, where you will experience a taste of musical theatre, jazz, pop, opera fusion, and some of her original compositions from her upcoming album. She will be joined by some of her Broadway friends.

Ashley Pérez Flanagan & Moondrunk - November 4 at 11:30pm

Ashley Pérez Flanagan and her band Moondrunk make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut featuring original music from their debut album Lunacy, classic covers, and their signature freestyle rap finale. Moondrunk's fusion of folk, pop, and hip hop has earned them audiences at Carnegie Hall, Joe's Pub, and notable venues from New York to California. Flanagan (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Prometheus Bound) will be joined by bandmates Andrew Bancroft (Freestyle Love Supreme), Yair Evnine (Waitress, Lady Rizo) and some wildly talented special guests. Come get Moondrunk with us!

Pearl Rhein: Books & Instruments - November 11 at 11:30pm

Actor, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Pearl Rhein makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with an evening of original songs. Pearl writes songs for musical theatre and solo performance on various instruments, and has long been a member of The Bushwick Book Club, a songwriters' group that presents new songs based on books. Come enjoy an evening of new music featuring exciting guests, including several original cast members of The Great Comet!

Heath Saunders - November 24 at 11:30pm

Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Newton's Cradle) is a young composer, actor, and multi-instrumentalist who spends his free time writing musicals you haven't heard of yet. As a singer-songwriter, his self-produced tracks blend electronic grooves with a modern theatrical lyric sensibility - plus a dash of fast-paced rap for good measure. Join Heath in his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut and see why the New York Times says "Heath Saunders walks off with your heart."

Azudi Onyejekwe - December 1 at 11:30pm

Join singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Azudi Onyejekwe (Broadway's The Great Comet and Violet) and his band for an intimate night of R&B, soul and pop. The night will include selections from his in-progress currently untitled EP among other originals, ranging the gamut from urban political anthems, to 80's era inspired pop/R&B, to pure stripped down acoustic soul.

Courtney Bassett and Starbird & The Phoenix - December 8 at 11:30pm

Join The Great Comet's Courtney Bassett along with her band, Starbird and the Phoenix, for an evening of jazz, soul, folk pop, and 90's childhood nostalgia. Starbird and the Phoenix is an indie pop collaboration between Courtney and ukulele genius/male rock soprano, Andrew Swackhamer. Come taste some melodic-harmonic ear candy laced with yummy special guests.

Lulu Fall with Kris Johnson - December 29 at 11:30pm

Join award-winning singer-songwriter Lulu Fall and award-winning trumpeter Kris Johnson as they perform selections from their new project, The Unpaved Road, as well as other popular covers. Spearheading social stigma and stereotypes combined with unique textures of sound fused with jazz, soul, world-groove, and classical elements, Kris and Lulu join forces for an evening of global perspective and musical diversity. A creatively well-rounded and dynamic duo, their music will engulf you and journey you through their young Black American experience.

