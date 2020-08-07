Photo Flash: Berkshire Theatre Group's GODSPELL Takes Bows as First Equity-Approved Musical

Bless the Lord- the first musical has arrived!

The first musical in the United States to be approved by Actors' Equity Association has officially begun performances. Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell is being presented outdoors in an open-air tent adjacent to The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, and is scheduled to run through September 4.

After careful consideration with the local and state government, Mayor Linda Tyer of Pittsfield and Actors' Equity Association, BTG relocated Godspell from its original site at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage in Stockbridge to outside under a tent at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.

BTG has outlined procedures and protocols in a manner that is consistent with current Actors' Equity Association and state and local mandated health and safety guidelines. Temperature scans will be done for patrons at their point of entry. No-contact scanning stations for tickets will be placed at point of entry, spaced at least 6 feet from the temperature scan. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the space. Patrons will be required to wear masks. One way traffic patterns will be enforced with arrows and 6 foot markers on the floor, as well as lines down the center of hallways, to and from the tent, restrooms and concessions. The restrooms will have entrance and exits that are separate and one way. Every other stall, urinal and sink will be marked not usable. A doctor/nurse will be on duty for all performances. Additional safeguards will also be in place.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org, by calling (413) 997-4444, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. The ticket office is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-2pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

Casting includes: Nicholas Edwards, Alex Getlin, Najah Hetsberger, Kimberly Immanuel, Emily Koch, Hanna Koczela, Brandon Lee, Tim Jones, Isabel Jordan, Dan Rosales, Zach Williams, and Michael Wartella.

Godspell is conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The show was originally produced on the New York Stage by Edgar Lansbury, Stuart Duncan, Joseph Beruh. This production is directed by Alan Filderman with music direction by Andrew Baumer and choreography by Gerry McIntyre

In this timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love, a group of eccentric disciples help Jesus teach a variety of parables through interactive games and a heaping dose of humor. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs by Tony, Academy and Grammy Award-Winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), including: "By My Side" "Save The People" and "All for the Best." Brought to life by the dynamic team of director Alan Filderman (Runaways for New Studio at NYU; BTG: You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown) and choreographer Gerry McIntyre (Broadway: Spamilton, Once On This Island, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; BTG: A Chorus Line, Oklahoma!), this theatrical sensation is a powerful reminder that through the power of community, love and kindness will live on.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You