Photo Flash: BETRAYAL Cast Plays Marvel Swap for Halloween!

Last night at Betrayal on Broadway, the shows stars Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox dressed up for Halloween - as each others famous superhero characters! Hiddleston was wearing a Daredevil costume, which Cox is famous for portraying on the Netflix series of the same name. Cox donned a Loki costume, the Hiddleston played in numerous Marvel films, including the Thor series.

See the photos below!

The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma, respectively. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter. Betrayal is currently playing Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street.

This production formed the culmination of Pinter at the Pinter, an unprecedented London season of Harold Pinter's work taking place over the 2018/19 season. This mammoth project consisted of over thirty pieces including all one-act plays by the most important playwright of the 20th century. Marking the tenth anniversary of Pinter's death, Betrayal played in the West End theater that bears his name, breaking all box office records.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order. The complexities of the human heart are explored in this, "the greatest, and the most moving, of all Pinter's plays" (The Telegraph).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertinment





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You