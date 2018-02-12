Photo Flash: Annie Leibovitz Makes Fetch Happen in a New MEAN GIRLS Cast Photo for Vogue

If anyone could sit with them it's Annie Leibovitz. Check out this brand new stunning photo of the cast of Broadway's Mean Girls, courtesy of Vogue.com!

After years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa, Cady Heron moves to Illinois and must find where she fits in the social hierarchy. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



Full of razor-sharp wit and remarkable insight, Mean Girls takes a look at friendships - and human nature - through a ferociously funny lens.

Photo Credit: Annie Leibovitz for Vogue.com

Related Articles