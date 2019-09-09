Photo Flash: Alicia Silverstone Stops By OKLAHOMA! On Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

Alicia Silverstone joined the 'farmers and the cowman' at the Tony Award winning revival of "Oklahoma!" at Circle in the Square and became friends with the cast backstage after the show.

Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Revival of a Musical, as well as Ali Stroker (Ado Annie) for Featured Actress in a Musical.

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.

Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You