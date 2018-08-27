Photo Flash: AIN'T TOO PROUD Celebrates Opening Night in LA

Ain't Too Proud celebrated opening night at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre on August 24, 2018. Check out photos from the evening below!

The pre-Broadway run of "Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations" at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre officially opened in LA on August 24th.

Before The Temptations became the greatest R&B group of all time (Billboard magazine 2017), they were just five young guys on the streets of Detroit. After getting discovered by Berry Gordyand signed to his brand-new label, Motown Records, it took them 24 tries before they finally had a hit song. The rest is history-how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

Performances will continue through September 30, 2018. The show will open on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre in Spring of 2019.

Photo Credit: Nicholas Gingold/Capture Imaging

