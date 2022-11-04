Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
Click Here for More on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Photo Exclusive: The Cast of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Records CAROLS FOR A CURE 2022

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022" is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

Nov. 04, 2022  

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause "Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022" is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can. A project born completely out of love, "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" pairs the casts from famous Broadway musicals with songs that are both classic and new. The result is pure gold that will make you reach for the "repeat" button over and over again.

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as they laid down their track "From Your Heart" a new holiday song written and orchestrated by cast member Bobby Daye. This is sure to become one of your Christmas Favorites!!

Check out exclusive photos from the sessions below!

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is "Broadway's incredible, dedicated nonprofit organization that helps individual people with serious illnesses such as AIDS and women's health issues receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country," according to "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" producer Lynn Pinto.

With a jaw-dropping list of all the most popular musicals, each Production Company is allowed the creative freedom to choose their contribution. Instead of the typical live singing the artists are used to, they're provided with intimate studios that allow for vocal and instrumental isolations. This makes the album unique from the majority of cast albums on the market, and showcases some of the best voices and instrumentalists in the world.

You can purchase "Broadway's Carols for a Cure" at most all Broadway musicals during the BC/EFA Red Bucket Drive and will be available for online purchase at www.broadwaycares.org. Previous volumes are also available for purchase there and at www.itunes.com.




Related Stories
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Companion Book To Be Released October 2022 Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Companion Book To Be Released October 2022
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: THE STORY OF THE BROADWAY SPECTACULAR is a glittering backstage pass to the Tony Award-winning musical, with contributions from cast and crew, interviews with creator Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, and a chronicle of its triumphant 2021 return to the Great White Way.
Photos/Video: MOULIN ROUGE! Celebrates Three Years on Broadway Photo
Photos/Video: MOULIN ROUGE! Celebrates Three Years on Broadway
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates the third anniversary of the Broadway production opening at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Check out all new production photos and a global celebration video marking the milestone! 
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL will commence performances at Perths Crown Theatre in February 2 Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL will commence performances at Perth's Crown Theatre in February 2023
Global Creatures today announced that MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL will commence performances at Perth’s Crown Theatre in February 2023. Tickets for the Perth season of the first Australian produced musical to win the Tony Award for Best Musical, go on sale to the general public on Thursday 28 July, with pre-sale tickets available to waitlist members from Monday 25 July.
MOULIN ROUGE! Releases New Block of Tickets Through February 26, 2023 Photo
MOULIN ROUGE! Releases New Block of Tickets Through February 26, 2023
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical is releasing a new block of tickets for performances through February 26, 2023 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC).

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy


Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Sings 'Carols For A Cure'Photo Exclusive: The Cast of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Sings 'Carols For A Cure'
November 3, 2022

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022' is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can.
Photo Exclusive: See the Cast of ALADDIN in the Recording Studio for CAROLS FOR A CURE 2022Photo Exclusive: See the Cast of ALADDIN in the Recording Studio for CAROLS FOR A CURE 2022
November 3, 2022

BroadwayWorld was in the recording studio with the cast of Aladdin as they laid down their track- 'Together for Good” a new holiday song with music and lyrics by Angelo Soriano, Augie Haas and Alex Ortega for 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022'. Check out exclusive photos from the sessions below!
Photos: Broadway Makers Marketplace Celebrates First AnniversaryPhotos: Broadway Makers Marketplace Celebrates First Anniversary
November 1, 2022

Theatre lovers and Industry Professionals headed underground for A Halloween Spooktacular, a four-day celebration of “All Things Broadway” featuring Fan Meet Ups, Broadway Trivia, Special Guests, Interviews, Live Performances, discounts and of course shopping! See photos here!
Photos: CANDIDA Celebrates Opening Night Off-BroadwayPhotos: CANDIDA Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway
October 26, 2022

Gingold Theatrical Group is now presenting Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida is set to run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of Broadway Inspirational Voices' BETTER DAYS Fundraising EventPhotos: On the Red Carpet of Broadway Inspirational Voices' BETTER DAYS Fundraising Event
October 25, 2022

Broadway Inspirational Voices held its BETTER DAYS: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony on October 24, 2022 at 7:00pm in the heart of Times Square. Check out photos here!