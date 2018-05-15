Photo Coverage: Warren Beatty, Kenny Leon, Chita Rivera and Uma Thurman Honored at The Actors Fund Gala

The Actors Fund bestowed its Medal of Honor upon four artists last night at its annual gala. BroadwayWorld was on hand at the big event, and you can check out photos below!

The dazzling entertainment filled evening celebrated Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Warren Beatty; Tony-winning director Kenny Leon, represented on Broadway with the revival of Children of a Lesser God; two time Tony winner Chita Rivera; and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman, who made her Broadway debut this season in The Parisian Woman.

"It's fitting that The Actors Fund honors Warren Beatty, Kenny Leon, Chita Rivera and Uma Thurman, four legends of the film, theater and dance worlds," said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman of The Actors Fund, in an earlier statement. "Their artistry represents the best of our industry, and they are individuals who lead with their heart, showing boundless compassion for those in need in our entertainment and performing arts community."

Copy & Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Kenny Leon, Uma Thurman, Chita Rivera, Warren Beatty



Annette Benning & Warren Beatty



Chita Rivera



Kenny Leone



Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman, The Actors Fund



Annette Benning & Barry Levinson



Mandy Patinkin



Warren Beatty



Kenny Leon



Uma Thurman



Joseph Benincasa, President/CEO The Actors Fund



Brian Stokes Mitchell



Jordon Roth



Lorne Michaels



Kathryn Grody, Mandy Patinkin, Jordon Roth



Brian Stokes Mitchell & Allyson Tucker



Ben Vereen



Kathryn Meisle



Bebe Neuwirth



Mandy Gonzalez



Carolee Carmello



The Actors Fund



Marcy Heisler



Lauren Molina



Robert Craighton & Riki Kane Larimer



Susan Brown



Timothy Hughes



Telly Leung



Jamie Parker



Poppy Miller



Jamie deRoy



Will Nunziata & Anthony Nunziata



Thomas Schumacher & Eda Sorokoff



Sylvia Steiner & Joseph Benincasa



Brian Stokes Mitchell & Abby Schrolder



Annette Benning & Sunny Sessa



Bonnie Comley, Stewart Lane, Kenny Leon



Eda Sorokoff, Valarie Christopher, Sunny Sessa, Jamie deRoy, Christina Rose



Ben Vereen



Quentin Earl Darrington



Mandy Gonzalez



Barrett Wilbert Weed



Will Nunziata & Anthony Nunziata



