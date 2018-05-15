Photo Coverage: Warren Beatty, Kenny Leon, Chita Rivera and Uma Thurman Honored at The Actors Fund Gala

May. 15, 2018  

The Actors Fund bestowed its Medal of Honor upon four artists last night at its annual gala. BroadwayWorld was on hand at the big event, and you can check out photos below!

The dazzling entertainment filled evening celebrated Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Warren Beatty; Tony-winning director Kenny Leon, represented on Broadway with the revival of Children of a Lesser God; two time Tony winner Chita Rivera; and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman, who made her Broadway debut this season in The Parisian Woman.

"It's fitting that The Actors Fund honors Warren Beatty, Kenny Leon, Chita Rivera and Uma Thurman, four legends of the film, theater and dance worlds," said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman of The Actors Fund, in an earlier statement. "Their artistry represents the best of our industry, and they are individuals who lead with their heart, showing boundless compassion for those in need in our entertainment and performing arts community."

Copy & Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Kenny Leon, Uma Thurman, Chita Rivera, Warren Beatty

Annette Benning & Warren Beatty

Chita Rivera

Kenny Leone

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman, The Actors Fund

Annette Benning & Barry Levinson

Mandy Patinkin

Warren Beatty

Kenny Leon

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Uma Thurman

Joseph Benincasa, President/CEO The Actors Fund

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Jordon Roth

Lorne Michaels

Kathryn Grody, Mandy Patinkin, Jordon Roth

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Allyson Tucker

Ben Vereen

Kathryn Meisle

Bebe Neuwirth

Mandy Gonzalez

Carolee Carmello

The Actors Fund

Marcy Heisler

Lauren Molina

Robert Craighton & Riki Kane Larimer

Susan Brown

The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund

The Actors Fund

Timothy Hughes

The Actors Fund

Telly Leung

Jamie Parker

Poppy Miller

The Actors Fund

Jamie deRoy

Will Nunziata & Anthony Nunziata

The Actors Fund

Thomas Schumacher & Eda Sorokoff

Sylvia Steiner & Joseph Benincasa

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Abby Schrolder

Annette Benning & Sunny Sessa

Bonnie Comley, Stewart Lane, Kenny Leon

Eda Sorokoff, Valarie Christopher, Sunny Sessa, Jamie deRoy, Christina Rose

Ben Vereen

Quentin Earl Darrington

The Actors Fund Gala

Mandy Gonzalez

Barrett Wilbert Weed

The Actors Fund Gala

The Actors Fund Gala

Will Nunziata & Anthony Nunziata

Will Nunziata & Anthony Nunziata

