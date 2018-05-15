Photo Coverage: Warren Beatty, Kenny Leon, Chita Rivera and Uma Thurman Honored at The Actors Fund Gala
The Actors Fund bestowed its Medal of Honor upon four artists last night at its annual gala. BroadwayWorld was on hand at the big event, and you can check out photos below!
The dazzling entertainment filled evening celebrated Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Warren Beatty; Tony-winning director Kenny Leon, represented on Broadway with the revival of Children of a Lesser God; two time Tony winner Chita Rivera; and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman, who made her Broadway debut this season in The Parisian Woman.
"It's fitting that The Actors Fund honors Warren Beatty, Kenny Leon, Chita Rivera and Uma Thurman, four legends of the film, theater and dance worlds," said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman of The Actors Fund, in an earlier statement. "Their artistry represents the best of our industry, and they are individuals who lead with their heart, showing boundless compassion for those in need in our entertainment and performing arts community."
Copy & Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Kenny Leon, Uma Thurman, Chita Rivera, Warren Beatty
Annette Benning & Warren Beatty
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman, The Actors Fund
Annette Benning & Barry Levinson
Joseph Benincasa, President/CEO The Actors Fund
Jordon Roth
Kathryn Grody, Mandy Patinkin, Jordon Roth
Brian Stokes Mitchell & Allyson Tucker
Robert Craighton & Riki Kane Larimer
Will Nunziata & Anthony Nunziata
Thomas Schumacher & Eda Sorokoff
Sylvia Steiner & Joseph Benincasa
Brian Stokes Mitchell & Abby Schrolder
Bonnie Comley, Stewart Lane, Kenny Leon
Eda Sorokoff, Valarie Christopher, Sunny Sessa, Jamie deRoy, Christina Rose
Will Nunziata & Anthony Nunziata
Will Nunziata & Anthony Nunziata