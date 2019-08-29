Photo Coverage: WEST SIDE STORY Marquee Goes Live on Broadway

Something great is coming! The classic Leonard Bernstein musical West Side Story is making its return to Broadway this winter directed by Ivo van Hove. We've got a first look at the marquee gracing the Broadway theatre!

When four theatrical giants - Jerome Robbins, Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim - created WEST SIDE STORY, it was immediately hailed as a masterpiece. Now, three of the most daring theater-makers of our time: director Ivo van Hove (A View From the Bridge and The Crucible), choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker, and designer Jan Versweyveld, offer a radical, thrilling new interpretation of this iconic work, with extraordinary dancing, breathtaking vision, and 23 young, brilliantly gifted performers all making their Broadway debuts. Don't miss this opportunity to see a landmark in musical theater history as if for the very first time.



Previews begin Dec. 10, 2019. Opens Feb. 6, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



WEST SIDE STORY Marquee



