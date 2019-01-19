Photo Coverage: Tiki Barber, Callum Francis and Andy Kelso Join The Cast of KINKY BOOTS

Last night, Tiki Barber (NFL superstar and New York Giants legend) took over the role of "Don" in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots. The show also welcomed Andy Kelso back to the factory as "Charlie Price" and Callum Francis (of Kinky Boots UK and Australia) as he made his Broadway debut as "Lola."

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out all the photos below!

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its sixth year, an Olivier Award-winning production in London, an Australian production that opened in October 2016 and an upcoming production in Germany. Other previous productions include a National Tour that played more than US 80 cities, an Award-winning, extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Photo Credit: Monroe George

Related Articles