Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE PROM Takes Opening Night Bows

The Prom officially opened last night, November 15, at Broadway's Longacre Theatre! BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos(Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry(Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel (Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The cast



Courtenay Collins and Josh Lamon



Josh Lamon and cast



Josh Lamon



Isabelle McCalla and Michael Potts



Isabelle McCalla



Michael Potts



Angie Schworer and Christopher Sieber



Christopher Sieber



Beth Leavel and Brooks Ashmanskas



Beth Leavel and Brooks Ashmanskas with cast



Beth Leavel and cast



Brooks Ashmanskas and cast



Isabelle McCalla, Angie Schworer, Beth Leavel



Isabelle McCalla, Angie Schworer, Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen and Brooks Ashmanskas



Isabelle McCalla, Angie Schworer, Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber, Michael Potts and Josh Lamon



Angie Schworer, Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas and Christopher Sieber



Angie Schworer, Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber and Michael Potts



The cast



Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen



Josh Lamon and cast



Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen with cas



Angie Schworer, Michael Potts, Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas and Christopher Sieber



Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen



Angie Schworer, Michael Potts, Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen



Casey Nicholaw and Rob Martin



Rob Martin



Angie Schworer, Michael Potts, Beth Leavel, Chad Beguelin, Casey Nicholaw, Rob Martin, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber



Beth Leavel



Angie Schworer, Michael Potts, Beath Leavel, Casey Nicholaw and Chad Beguelin



Beth Leavel and Casey Nicholaw



Casey Nicholaw, Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin with the cast



Casey Nicholaw, Bob Martin and cast



The cast and creative team



The cast and creative team