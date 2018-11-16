Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE PROM Takes Opening Night Bows
The Prom officially opened last night, November 15, at Broadway's Longacre Theatre! BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!
We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.
THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos(Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry(Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins (Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel (Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
The cast
Courtenay Collins and Josh Lamon
Josh Lamon and cast
Isabelle McCalla and Michael Potts
Angie Schworer and Christopher Sieber
Beth Leavel and Brooks Ashmanskas
Beth Leavel and Brooks Ashmanskas with cast
Beth Leavel and cast
Brooks Ashmanskas and cast
Isabelle McCalla, Angie Schworer, Beth Leavel
Isabelle McCalla, Angie Schworer, Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen and Brooks Ashmanskas
Isabelle McCalla, Angie Schworer, Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber, Michael Potts and Josh Lamon
Angie Schworer, Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas and Christopher Sieber
Angie Schworer, Beth Leavel, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber and Michael Potts
Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen
Josh Lamon and cast
Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen with cas
Angie Schworer, Michael Potts, Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas and Christopher Sieber
Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen
Angie Schworer, Michael Potts, Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen
Casey Nicholaw and Rob Martin
Rob Martin
Angie Schworer, Michael Potts, Beth Leavel, Chad Beguelin, Casey Nicholaw, Rob Martin, Caitlin Kinnunen, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Sieber
Angie Schworer, Michael Potts, Beath Leavel, Casey Nicholaw and Chad Beguelin
Beth Leavel and Casey Nicholaw
Casey Nicholaw, Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin with the cast
Casey Nicholaw, Bob Martin and cast
The cast and creative team
