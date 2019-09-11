Photo Coverage: TOOTSIE Celebrates Cast Album Release at Barnes and Noble

Tootsie cast members celebrated the release of their cast recording with a live performance and a CD signing at Barnes and Noble on September 10.

Attendants included David Yazbek, Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, and Reg Rogers.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

The Broadway cast of Tootsie includes Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Michael McGrath, Reg Rogers, Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Kevin Munhall, Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Diana Vaden and Anthony Wayne.

The world premiere comedy musical Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical. Tootsie is playing at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway (210 W 46th Street).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Tootsie CD Signing at Barnes and Noble



Steven Sorrentino



Steven Sorrentino



David Yazbek



David Yazbek



Sarah Stiles



Sarah Stiles



Sarah Stiles



Sarah Stiles



Sarah Stiles



David Yazbek



Santino Fontana



Santino Fontana and Andy Grotelueschen



Santino Fontana and Andy Grotelueschen



Andy Grotelueschen



Santino Fontana



Andy Grotelueschen



Andy Grotelueschen



Santino Fontana and Andy Grotelueschen



Andy Grotelueschen



Santino Fontana and Andy Grotelueschen



Santino Fontana and Andy Grotelueschen



Santino Fontana and Andy Grotelueschen



Lilli Cooper



Lilli Cooper



Lilli Cooper



Lilli Cooper



Lilli Cooper



Lilli Cooper



Lilli Cooper



David Yazbek, Andy Grotelueschen, John Behlmann, Sarah Stiles, Reg Rogers, Julie Halston, Santino Fontana and Lilli Cooper



David Yazbek, Andy Grotelueschen, John Behlmann, Sarah Stiles, Reg Rogers, Julie Halston, Santino Fontana and Lilli Cooper



Reg Rogers



Julie Halston



Andy Grotelueschen



John Behlmann



Sarah Stiles



Lilli Cooper



Santino Fontana



David Yazbek and Santino Fontana



David Yazbek



Lilli Cooper and Sarah Stiles



David Yazbek