Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16.

New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.

See photos from this week's presentation below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



106.7Lite FM's Christine Nagy



106.7Lite FM's Bob Bronson



106.7 Lite FM's Bob Bronson and Christine Nagy



106.7 Lite FM's Bob Bronson and Christine Nagy with Vitaly from VITALY: An Evening of Wonders



Vitaly



Vitaly



Vitaly



Come From Away-Sharon Wheatley, Lee MacDougall, Astrid Van Wieren, Pearl Sun, Tony LePage, Julie Reiber, De'lon Grant, Alex Finke, Geno Carr, Petrina Bromley, Ceasar Samayoa and Joel Hatch



Julie Reiber



Julie Reiber



Astrid Van Wieren



Petrina Bromley



Lee MacDougall



De'lon Grant



Geno Carr



Alex Finke



Joel Hatch



Pearl Sun



Tony LePage



Sharon Wheatley



Ceasar Samayoa



Alex Finke, Sharon Wheatley, Julie Reiber, Astrid Van Wieren, Pearl Sun and Petunia Bromley



Alex Finke, De'lon Grant, Sharon Wheatley, Lee MacDougall, and Julie Reiber



Joel Hatch, Astrid Van Wieren, Ceasar Samayoa, Pearl Sun, Tony LePage, Petrina Bromley and Geno Carr



From Kinky Boots-Stephane Duret, Mia Gentile and John Jeffrey Martin



Stephane Duret, Mia Gentile and John Jeffrey Martin



Mia Gentile



Mia Gentile



John Jeffrey Martin



John Jeffrey Martin



Stephane Duret



Stephane Duret



Mia Gentile



John Jeffrey Martin



Stephane Duret



The Band's Visit-Etai Benson, Ari'el Stachel, Katrina Lenk and John Cariani



Etai Benson



John Cariani



Katrina Lenk



Katrina Lenk



John Cariani, Katrina Lenk and Etai Benson



John Cariani, Katrina Lenk and Etai Benson



Ari'el Stachel and Etai Benson



Ari'el Stachel



Ari'el Stachel



This Ain't No Disco-Tony D'Alelio, Will Connolly, Krystal Mackie, Peter LaPrade, Ian Paget, Theo Stockman, Samantha Marie Ware, Chilina Kennedy, Nicole Medoro and Hannah Florence



Hannah Florence



Will Connolly



Chilina Kennedy



Krystal Mackie



Theo Stockman



Nicole Medoro



Hannah Florence, Krystal Mackie, Chilina Kennedy, Theo Stockman



Chilina Kennedy



Chilina Kennedy



Ian Paget, Peter LaPrade and Tony D'Alelio



Ian Paget



Tony D'Alelio



Samantha Marie Ware