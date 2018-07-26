Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16.
New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.
See photos from this week's presentation below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
106.7Lite FM's Christine Nagy
106.7Lite FM's Bob Bronson
106.7 Lite FM's Bob Bronson and Christine Nagy
106.7 Lite FM's Bob Bronson and Christine Nagy with Vitaly from VITALY: An Evening of Wonders
Vitaly
Vitaly
Vitaly
Come From Away-Sharon Wheatley, Lee MacDougall, Astrid Van Wieren, Pearl Sun, Tony LePage, Julie Reiber, De'lon Grant, Alex Finke, Geno Carr, Petrina Bromley, Ceasar Samayoa and Joel Hatch
Alex Finke, Sharon Wheatley, Julie Reiber, Astrid Van Wieren, Pearl Sun and Petunia Bromley
Alex Finke, De'lon Grant, Sharon Wheatley, Lee MacDougall, and Julie Reiber
Joel Hatch, Astrid Van Wieren, Ceasar Samayoa, Pearl Sun, Tony LePage, Petrina Bromley and Geno Carr
From Kinky Boots-Stephane Duret, Mia Gentile and John Jeffrey Martin
Stephane Duret, Mia Gentile and John Jeffrey Martin
The Band's Visit-Etai Benson, Ari'el Stachel, Katrina Lenk and John Cariani
John Cariani, Katrina Lenk and Etai Benson
John Cariani, Katrina Lenk and Etai Benson
Ari'el Stachel and Etai Benson
This Ain't No Disco-Tony D'Alelio, Will Connolly, Krystal Mackie, Peter LaPrade, Ian Paget, Theo Stockman, Samantha Marie Ware, Chilina Kennedy, Nicole Medoro and Hannah Florence
Hannah Florence, Krystal Mackie, Chilina Kennedy, Theo Stockman
Ian Paget, Peter LaPrade and Tony D'Alelio