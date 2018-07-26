BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park

Jul. 26, 2018  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16.

New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.

See photos from this week's presentation below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
106.7Lite FM's Christine Nagy

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
106.7Lite FM's Bob Bronson

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
106.7 Lite FM's Bob Bronson and Christine Nagy

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
106.7 Lite FM's Bob Bronson and Christine Nagy with Vitaly from VITALY: An Evening of Wonders

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Vitaly

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Vitaly

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Vitaly

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Come From Away-Sharon Wheatley, Lee MacDougall, Astrid Van Wieren, Pearl Sun, Tony LePage, Julie Reiber, De'lon Grant, Alex Finke, Geno Carr, Petrina Bromley, Ceasar Samayoa and Joel Hatch

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Julie Reiber

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Julie Reiber

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Astrid Van Wieren

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Petrina Bromley

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Lee MacDougall

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
De'lon Grant

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Geno Carr

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Alex Finke

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Joel Hatch

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Pearl Sun

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tony LePage

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Sharon Wheatley

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ceasar Samayoa

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Alex Finke, Sharon Wheatley, Julie Reiber, Astrid Van Wieren, Pearl Sun and Petunia Bromley

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Alex Finke, De'lon Grant, Sharon Wheatley, Lee MacDougall, and Julie Reiber

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Joel Hatch, Astrid Van Wieren, Ceasar Samayoa, Pearl Sun, Tony LePage, Petrina Bromley and Geno Carr

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
From Kinky Boots-Stephane Duret, Mia Gentile and John Jeffrey Martin

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Stephane Duret, Mia Gentile and John Jeffrey Martin

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Mia Gentile

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Mia Gentile

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Jeffrey Martin

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Jeffrey Martin

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Stephane Duret

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Stephane Duret

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Mia Gentile

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Jeffrey Martin

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Stephane Duret

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
The Band's Visit-Etai Benson, Ari'el Stachel, Katrina Lenk and John Cariani

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Etai Benson

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Cariani

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Katrina Lenk

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Katrina Lenk

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Cariani, Katrina Lenk and Etai Benson

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
John Cariani, Katrina Lenk and Etai Benson

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ari'el Stachel and Etai Benson

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ari'el Stachel

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ari'el Stachel

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
This Ain't No Disco-Tony D'Alelio, Will Connolly, Krystal Mackie, Peter LaPrade, Ian Paget, Theo Stockman, Samantha Marie Ware, Chilina Kennedy, Nicole Medoro and Hannah Florence

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Hannah Florence

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Will Connolly

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Chilina Kennedy

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Krystal Mackie

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Theo Stockman

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Nicole Medoro

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Hannah Florence, Krystal Mackie, Chilina Kennedy, Theo Stockman

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Chilina Kennedy

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Chilina Kennedy

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ian Paget, Peter LaPrade and Tony D'Alelio

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Ian Paget

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Tony D'Alelio

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
Samantha Marie Ware

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park

Michael Riedel

Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park

Peter LaPrade



Related Articles


From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT, COME FROM AWAY, KINKY BOOTS and More Take the Stage at Broadway in Bryant Park
  • Photo Coverage: Max von Essen Comes to Birdland
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of NEWSIES at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: NEWSIES Take Opening Night Bows at The John W. Engeman Theater Northport
  • Photo Coverage: The Mavericks Play MAYO Performing Arts Center
  • Photo Coverage: PHANTOM, BEAUTIFUL and More Take the Stage at This Week's Broadway in Bryant Park!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       