Photo Coverage: Roundabout's 72 MILES TO GO... Opens at the Laura Pels Theatre

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of 72 Miles to Go..., by Hilary Bettis, directed by Jo Bonney. 72 Miles to Go... opened officially on Tuesday, March 10. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

Check out photos from opening night below!

The cast includes Tyler Alvarez as "Aaron," Jacqueline Guillén as "Eva," Bobby Moreno as "Christian," Maria Elena Ramirez as "Anita," and Triney Sandoval as "Billy."

Seventy-two miles. That's the space between a recently deported mother in Nogales, Mexico and her husband and children in Tucson, Arizona. It's distance measured in the graduations, anniversaries, and countless daily moments they spend apart - but also in the love that keeps them together, no matter where they are. Don't miss this profound and personal premiere from Juilliard playwright Hilary Bettis ("The Americans") and Jo Bonney (director of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Tyler Alvarez, Bobby Moreno, Jacqueline Guillen, Triney Sandoval, Maria Elena Ramirez



