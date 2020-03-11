Photo Coverage: Roundabout's 72 MILES TO GO... Opens at the Laura Pels Theatre

72 MILES TO GO...
Mar. 11, 2020  

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of 72 Miles to Go..., by Hilary Bettis, directed by Jo Bonney. 72 Miles to Go... opened officially on Tuesday, March 10. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

The cast includes Tyler Alvarez as "Aaron," Jacqueline Guillén as "Eva," Bobby Moreno as "Christian," Maria Elena Ramirez as "Anita," and Triney Sandoval as "Billy."

Seventy-two miles. That's the space between a recently deported mother in Nogales, Mexico and her husband and children in Tucson, Arizona. It's distance measured in the graduations, anniversaries, and countless daily moments they spend apart - but also in the love that keeps them together, no matter where they are. Don't miss this profound and personal premiere from Juilliard playwright Hilary Bettis ("The Americans") and Jo Bonney (director of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Tyler Alvarez, Bobby Moreno, Jacqueline Guillen, Triney Sandoval, Maria Elena Ramirez

Tyler Alvarez, Bobby Moreno, Jacqueline Guillen, Triney Sandoval, Maria Elena Ramirez

Tyler Alvarez, Bobby Moreno, Jacqueline Guillen, Triney Sandoval, Maria Elena Ramirez

Tyler Alvarez, Bobby Moreno, Jacqueline Guillen, Triney Sandoval, Maria Elena Ramirez

Tyler Alvarez, Bobby Moreno, Jacqueline Guillen, Triney Sandoval, Maria Elena Ramirez

Triney Sandoval

Triney Sandoval

Maria Elena Ramirez

Maria Elena Ramirez

Jacqueline Guillen

Jacqueline Guillen

Tyler Alvarez

Tyler Alvarez

Jo Bonney, Hilary Bettis

Jo Bonney, Hilary Bettis

Tyler Alvarez, Bobby Moreno, Hilary Bettis, Jo Bonney, Maria Elena Ramirez, Fig Chilcott, Triney Sandoval, Jacqueline Guillen, Matthew Martinez, Eliud Kauffman

Bobby Moreno, Hilary Bettis

Bobby Moreno, Hilary Bettis

Bobby Moreno

Bobby Moreno

Hilary Bettis

Hilary Bettis

