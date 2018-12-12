MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Photo Coverage: Roundabout and Fiasco Theater's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Meets the Press!

Dec. 12, 2018  

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present Fiasco Theater's new production of Merrily We Roll Along, book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Fiasco's production will be directed by Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Noah Brody, is based on and with additional material from the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and will feature Music Direction & Orchestrations by Alexander Gemignani and Choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The company of six includes Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Jessie Austrian, Brittany Bradford, Fiasco company member Paul L. Coffey, Manu Narayan, Fiasco Co-Artistic Director Ben Steinfeld and Fiasco company member Emily Young.

The creative team for Merrily We Roll Along includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Christopher Akerlind (Lighting Design) and Peter Hylenski (Sound Design).

Performances will begin on Saturday, January 12 at 7:30PM with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 19, 2019. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

With Fiasco's one-of-a-kind imagination, this audacious musical about a trio of friends in showbiz who fall apart and come together over two decades emerges as newly personal and passionate. The ensemble brings to life a reimagination of Furth and Sondheim's creation in an emotionally rich new production that confronts the pains and pleasures of fame, fortune, and old friends.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Noah Brody, Jessie Austrian, Ben Steinfeld

Noah Brody, Jessie Austrian, Ben Steinfeld

Jessie Austrian, Manu Narayan, Ben Steinfeld

Jessie Austrian, Manu Narayan, Ben Steinfeld

Paul L. Coffey, Brittany Bradford, Jessie Austrian, Ben Steinfeld, Emily Young, Manu Narayan

Noah Brody, Paul L. Coffey, Brittany Bradford, Manu Narayan, Ben Steinfeld, Alexander Gemignani, Emily Young, Jessie Austrian, Lorin Latarro

Noah Brody, Lorin Latarro, Alexander Gemignani

Noah Brody, Lorin Latarro, Alexander Gemignani

