Photo Coverage: Real Housewives Star Erika Jayne Gets Ready to Strut Her Stuff in CHICAGO!

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Erika Jayne! The star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' is set to join the cast of the long-running hit musical Chicago as Roxie Hart beginning Monday, January 6, 2020. She will play a 12-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Pop-dance artist Erika Jayne has raked in a whopping nine #1's on the US Billboard dance chart and toured the globe over the last decade. On top of that, the Atlanta native is a New York Times bestselling author, cast member and fan favorite on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and has appeared on major network television programs like ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," CBS's "The Young and The Restless" and Paramount's "Lip Sync Battle." Over the past year, Jayne took the beauty and fashion industries by storm, launching wildly successful collaborations with TooFaced Cosmetics and ShoeDazzle.

Jayne just met the press ahead of her Broadway debut and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



