Photo Coverage: ROCK OF AGES 10th Anniversary Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road!

The 10th anniversary tour of ROCK OF AGES is getting ready to hit the road!

Leading the cast are Anthony Nuccio as "Drew Boley," Katie LaMark as "Sherrie Christian," John-Michael Breen as "Lonny," Sam Harvey as "Stacee Jaxx," Ryan M. Hunt as "Dennis," Chris Renalds as "Franz," Kristina Walz as "Regina," Kenya Hamilton as "Justice," and Andrew Tebo as "Hertz." The tour will also feature Michael Bojtos, Emily Croft, Kyle Jurassic, Mark LaDuke, Carlina Parker, Darrell Wayne Purcell, Stephen Rochet, Zoe Unkovich, and Brenna Wahl.

It's 1987 on Hollywood's Sunset Strip when a small-town girl meets a big city rocker. As they fall in love in L.A.'s most famous rock club, ROCK OF AGES allows fans to rock out once again to their favorite '80s hits. Featuring the music of iconic bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Whitesnake among many others, this Tenth Anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned ROCK OF AGES into a global phenomenon.

ROCK OF AGES opened April 7, 2009 on Broadway and played more than 2,300 performances at the Brooks Atkinson and Helen Hayes Theatres earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. The show also enjoyed successful national and international tours and, in 2012, was turned into a major motion picture by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures. With a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, the tenth anniversary tour is being directed by Martha Banta and choreographed by Janet Rothermel. Tour stops are planned across the country starting October 2018 with additional dates to be announced.

The cast just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Martha Banta



Martha Banta



Sam Harvey, Emily Croft



Emily Croft, Sam Harvey



Emily Croft, Sam Harvey



The cast of ROCK OF AGES



The cast of ROCK OF AGES



The cast of ROCK OF AGES



The cast of ROCK OF AGES



Sam Harvey, Katie LaMark



Katie LaMark, Sam Harvey



Anthony Nuccio



Katie LaMark



Katie LaMark



Anthony Nuccio



Katie LaMark, Anthony Nuccio



Katie LaMark, Anthony Nuccio



Katie LaMark, Anthony Nuccio



Anthony Nuccio, Katie LaMark



Katie LaMark



The cast of ROCK OF AGES



Ryan M. Hunt, Andrew Tebo



John-Michael Breen



Kristina Walz, Chris Renalds



Anthony Nuccio



The cast of ROCK OF AGES



The cast of ROCK OF AGES



The cast of ROCK OF AGES



The cast of ROCK OF AGES



The cast of ROCK OF AGES