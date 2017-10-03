Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Oct. 3, 2017  

The Public Theater presents the encore engagement of Tiny Beautiful Things, part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR.

Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, co-conceived by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail, and Nia Vardalos, and directed by Thomas Kail, the show began previews in The Public's Newman Theater on Tuesday, September 19 and was originally scheduled to run through Sunday, November 12. It will now run an additional four weeks through Sunday, December 10 with an official press opening on Monday, October 2.

The complete cast of Tiny Beautiful Things features Teddy Cañez, Ceci Fernandez, DeLance Minefee, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nia Vardalos, and Natalie Woolams-Torres. TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Jill BC Du Boff.

Following its critically-acclaimed and sold-out run last season, the uplifting and richly funny Tiny Beautiful Things returns to The Public's larger Newman Theater with Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos reprising the role of "Sugar." Based on the best-selling book by author Cheryl Strayed, the play Tiny Beautiful Things was praised by The New York Times as "an ideal catharsis" and "handkerchief-soaking meditation on pain, loss, hope and forgiveness." Thousands of people wrote letters asking for advice from an anonymous online columnist named "Sugar," who drew from her own life experiences to answer in a candid, often brutally honest exchange. It was later revealed that "Sugar" was Cheryl Strayed. Vardalos adapts the book, weaving together the real letters to explore the monstrous beauty, unfathomable dark and glimmering light which are at the heart of being human. Tony Award winner Thomas Kail directs this "incredibly moving" play about reaching out when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions which have no answer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Brian d'Arcy James

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Brian d'Arcy James

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Tony Danza

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Tony Danza

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Bobby Cannavale

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Bobby Cannavale

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Jonathan Groff

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Jonathan Groff

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
K'naan

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
K'naan

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Shaina Taub, Jo Lampert

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Shaina Taub, Jo Lampert

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
DeLance Minefee, Ceci Fernandez, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Natalie Woolams-Torres, Teddy Canez, Nia Vardalos, Cheryl Strayed, Marshall Heyman, Sherri Eden Barber, Thomas Kail

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Ceci Fernandez, Nia Vardalos, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Natalie Woolams-Torres, Teddy Canez, DeLance Minefee

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Marshall Heyman, Nia Vardalos, Cheryl Strayed, Thomas Kail

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Nia Vardalos

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Nia Vardalos

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Thomas Kail, Sherri Eden Barber, Cheryl Strayed, Nia Vardalos, Marshall Heyman

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Natalie Woolams-Torres

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Natalie Woolams-Torres

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
DeLance Minefee

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
DeLance Minefee

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Teddy Canez

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Teddy Canez

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Hubert Point-Du Jour

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Hubert Point-Du Jour

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Ceci Fernandez

Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
Ceci Fernandez

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
  • Photo Coverage: WAITRESS Gets Baking for National Tour- Go Inside Rehearsal!
  • Photo Coverage: Primary Stages Celebrates Opening Night of DISCORD
  • Photo Coverage: WAITRESS Unveils Pink Costumes for Breast Cancer Awareness Month!
  • Photo Coverage: They're Back! Billy Porter and Stark Sands Return to KINKY BOOTS
  • Photo Coverage: Playwrights Horizons Celebrates Opening Night of THE TREASURER

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com