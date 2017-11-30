Photo Coverage: On the Star-Studded Red Carpet for METEOR SHOWER!

Broadway shined brighter last night with the arrival of Meteor Shower, which officially opened at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.). Meteor Shower stars Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, both in their Broadway debut, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos, and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Shamos) are having another couple over. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky. Entertaining has never been more entertaining than in this "cosmic comedy from the master of the American absurd" (Variety).

BroadwayWorld is taking you to the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Jamie deRoy



Zac Posen



Zac Posen



Seth Meyers, Alexi Ashe



Seth Meyers, Alexi Ashe



Rachel Feinstein



Rachel Feinstein



Alex Brightman



Alex Brightman



Marsha Mason



Marsha Mason



Victor Garber



Victor Garber



Andrew Samonsky



Andrew Samonsky



Jill Rose, Jerry Zaks



Jill Rose, Jerry Zaks



Mimi Bilinski, Beowulf Boritt



Mimi Bilinski, Beowulf Boritt



Jordan Roth



Jordan Roth



Paul Rudd



Paul Rudd



Amber Tamblyn



Amber Tamblyn



Charlotte d'Amboise, Walter Bobbie



Steve Martin



Steve Martin



Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen



Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen



George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth



George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth



Vanessa Bayer



Vanessa Bayer



Tony Yazbeck, Katie Huff



Graham Rowat, Kate Baldwin



Graham Rowat, Kate Baldwin



Martin Short



Martin Short



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson



Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson



Luann de Lesseps



Luann de Lesseps