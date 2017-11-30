METEOR SHOWER
Photo Coverage: On the Star-Studded Red Carpet for METEOR SHOWER!

Nov. 30, 2017  

Broadway shined brighter last night with the arrival of Meteor Shower, which officially opened at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.). Meteor Shower stars Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, both in their Broadway debut, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos, and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Shamos) are having another couple over. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky. Entertaining has never been more entertaining than in this "cosmic comedy from the master of the American absurd" (Variety).

BroadwayWorld is taking you to the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jamie deRoy

Zac Posen

Zac Posen

Seth Meyers, Alexi Ashe

Seth Meyers, Alexi Ashe

Rachel Feinstein

Rachel Feinstein

Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman

Marsha Mason

Marsha Mason

Victor Garber

Victor Garber

Andrew Samonsky

Andrew Samonsky

Jill Rose, Jerry Zaks

Jill Rose, Jerry Zaks

Mimi Bilinski, Beowulf Boritt

Mimi Bilinski, Beowulf Boritt

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd

Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn

Charlotte d'Amboise, Walter Bobbie

Steve Martin

Steve Martin

Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen

Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen

George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth

George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth

Vanessa Bayer

Vanessa Bayer

Tony Yazbeck, Katie Huff

Graham Rowat, Kate Baldwin

Graham Rowat, Kate Baldwin

Martin Short

Martin Short

Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson

Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson

Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps

