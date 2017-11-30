Photo Coverage: On the Star-Studded Red Carpet for METEOR SHOWER!
Broadway shined brighter last night with the arrival of Meteor Shower, which officially opened at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.). Meteor Shower stars Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key, both in their Broadway debut, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos, and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.
It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Shamos) are having another couple over. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky. Entertaining has never been more entertaining than in this "cosmic comedy from the master of the American absurd" (Variety).
Rachel Feinstein
Charlotte d'Amboise, Walter Bobbie
Brent Langdon, Kristine Nielsen
George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth
