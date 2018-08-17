PRETTY WOMAN
Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of PRETTY WOMAN!

Aug. 17, 2018  

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, with original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, opened just last night, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Ezra Knight (Cymbeline) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, BrianCalì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Jamie deRoy

Jamie deRoy

Will Van Dyke

Will Van Dyke

Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman

Stark Sands

Rick Nicita, Paula Wagner, Arnon Milchan

BrIan Adams

BrIan Adams, Jim Vallance

Edward Walson, John A. Gotti

Edward Walson, John A. Gotti

The Marshall family

Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci

Kirstin Maldonado and guests

Kirstin Maldonado and guests

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

David Rockwell

David Rockwell

Ester Dean

Ester Dean

Eric West

Eric West

Steven Sater

Steven Sater

Kimberlee DePaola

Kimberlee DePaola

Adam Kaplan

Adam Kaplan

Jack O'Brien

Jack O'Brien

Kim Director

Kim Director

Sergio Trujillo, Kelly Devine

Sergio Trujillo, Kelly Devine

John Shivers, Alison Luff

John Shivers, Alison Luff

Harvey Fierstein, Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Merle Dandridge

Merle Dandridge

Jessica Hershberg, Santino Fontana

Jessica Hershberg, Santino Fontana

Josh Marquette, Casey Nicholaw

Josh Marquette, Casey Nicholaw

Jessica Rush

Jessica Rush

Debbie Gibson

Debbie Gibson

