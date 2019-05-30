FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Click Here for More Articles on FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

May. 30, 2019  

Last night, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune celebrated opening night, ahead of tonight's official opening. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you to the red carpet below!

The new Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald and two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon, directed by Obie Award winner Arin Arbus, opens officially tonight, May 30, at the Broadhurst Theater.

In the new Broadway production, Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, two of the most acclaimed actors of their generation, will bring new life to the bruised dreamers of Terrence McNally's timely and timeless romance. Director Arin Arbus, in her Broadway debut, directs this portrait of a lonely waitress and a short order cook whose first date turns into a one-night stand - and maybe more.

Originally produced more than 30 years ago Off-Broadway, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is one of McNally's most acclaimed plays and will appear on Broadway as the playwright celebrates his 80th birthday. The play was a runaway hit from 1987 to 1989, returned to Broadway in a highly praised production in 2002 and was also turned into a feature film.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Gregory Maguire

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Gregory Maguire

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Gerald McCullough

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Gerald McCullough

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
John Glover

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Tony Roberts

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Tony Roberts and Jamie deRoy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Louis Mirabal

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Marc Shaiman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Louis Mirabal and Marc Shaiman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Dan Bucatinsky

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Dan Bucatinsky

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Claire Warden

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Claire Warden

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Rory O'Malley

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Rory O'Malley

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Leigh Silverman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Leigh Silverman

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
F. Murray Abraham

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
F. Murray Abraham

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
F. Murray Abraham

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Tom Kirdahy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Tom Kirdahy

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Hunter Arnold

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Conor Ryan and Lauren Molina

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Conor Ryan and Lauren Molina

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Keenan Jolliff

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Keenan Jolliff

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Annie Golden

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Annie Golden

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Christine Quinn

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Christine Quinn

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
John Gallagher Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
John Gallagher Jr.

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Dale Franzen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Daniel Dunlow and Dale Franzen

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Lynne Ahrens

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Neil Costar and Lynne Ahrens

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Matthew Lopez

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Matthew Lopez

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Trevor Hardwick and Stephen Flaherty

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Stephen Flaherty

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Kenny Leon

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Kenny Leon

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt

Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

buy tickets


Related Articles


4 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: OKLAHOMA! or KISS ME, KATE for Best Revival...

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE Take Their Bows at the Opening Night Celebration
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW
  • Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Bryan Cranston THE MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE YEARS
  • Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominees Jeff Daniels & Janet McTeer on 2010
  • Photo Coverage: Inside the eduHAM Q&A

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup