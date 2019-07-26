MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!

Jul. 26, 2019  

The Al Hirschfeld Theatre was the place to be last night as Moulin Rouge! officially opened on Broadway. Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann.

The cast includes Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Alex Timbers

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Alex Timbers

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Stephanie Styles

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Stephanie Styles

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Gloria Estefan

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Ariana DeBose

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Malan Breton

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Malan Breton

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Michael McElroy

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Telly Leung

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Michael McElroy and Telly Leung

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Brian d'Arcy James and daughter

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Brian d'Arcy James

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Baz Luhrmann

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Catherine Martin and Baz Luhrmann

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Baz Luhrmann

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
David Blond and Phillipe Blond

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Phillipe Blond

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
David Blond

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Phillipe Blond

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Candy Spelling

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Candy Spelling

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Candy Spelling

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Derek McLane

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Baz Luhrmann and Sonya Tayeh

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Alex Timbers, Baz Luhrmann and Sonya Tayeh

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Alex Timbers and Baz Luhrmann

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Alex Timbers, Baz Luhrmann and Sonya Tayeh

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Baz Luhrmann

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
John Logan

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Alex Timbers, Baz Luhrmann and John Logan

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Catherine Martin, Derek McLane and Catherine Zuber

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Catherine Martin, Derek McLane and Catherine Zuber

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Sonya Tayeh

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Sonya Tayeh

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Jo Lampert and Sonya Tayeh

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Sonya Tayeh

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Billy Eichner

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Billy Eichner

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Billy Eichner

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Tommy Tonge and John Logan

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Alexander Gemignani and Erin Ortman

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Alexander Gemignani and Erin Ortman

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Zac Posen and Jessica Vosk

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Zac Posen Attends the Broadway Opening Night performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on July 25,2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Jessica Vosk

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Zac Posen and Jessica Vosk

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Ari Asfar

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Ari Asfar

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Gloria Reuben

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Gloria Reuben

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Nick Adams

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendle

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
John Mulaney

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Annamarie Tendler

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendle

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Steven Pasquale

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Bernadette Peters

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Bernadette Peters and guest

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Bernadette Peters

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Anna Wintour

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Anna Wintour

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Baz Luhrmann and Anna Wintour

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
David Byrne

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Mike Faist

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Jordan Roth

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
Richie Jackson, Zac Posen and Jordan Roth

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

  • Photo Coverage: Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and More Celebrate Opening Night of MOULIN ROUGE!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for MOULIN ROUGE!
  • Photo Coverage: MOULIN ROUGE! Company Takes Opening Night Bows!
  • Up On The Marquee: MANILOW BROADWAY

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup