Photo Coverage: Nickel the Buffalo Takes Residence at AMERICAN BUFFALO

AMERICAN BUFFALO
Article Pixel Feb. 20, 2020  

To celebrate the upcoming revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo, directed by Neil Pepe, Nickel the Buffalo, a 9' x 5', 90 lb. life-size buffalo, took residence at the Circle in the Square today. Nicknamed Nickel, after the rare American Buffalo Nickel that sets the plot of the play in motion, the buffalo will greet patrons and ticket buyers in the theater's lobby during all box office hours and performances. Check out photos of Nickel's big moment below!

Three small-time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed stars Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® winner Laurence Fishburne (Thurgood, The Matrix), Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards, Fosse/Verdon), and Emmy® winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Hedwig), under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony®-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company). American Buffalo returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

