Photo Coverage: NYTW Celebrates Opening Night of HURRICANE DIANE!
New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) and WP Theater (Producing Artistic Director Lisa McNulty and Managing Director Michael Sag) just celebrated opening night of Hurricane Diane, by Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George (The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence). Directed by Tony Award nominee, two-time Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Leigh Silverman (Violet), Hurricane Diane will play for a limited run through Sunday, March 10, 2019.
The cast for Hurricane Diane includes Mia Barron (The Wolves), Michelle Beck (A Raisin in the Sun), Becca Blackwell (They, Themself and Schmerm), Danielle Skraastad (All My Sons), and Kate Wetherhead (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee).
Hurricane Diane features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (What the Constitution Means to Me), costume design by Kaye Voyce (Hamlet), lighting design by Barbara Samuels (Dance Nation), sound design by Bray Poor (Othello), original music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days), and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly (The House That Will Not Stand). Melanie J. Lisby (Pacific Overtures) will serve as Stage Manager.
Meet Diane, a permaculture gardener dripping with butch charm. She's got supernatural abilities owing to her true identity-the Greek god Dionysus-and she's returned to the modern world to gather mortal followers and restore the Earth to its natural state. Where better to begin than with four housewives in a suburban New Jersey cul-de-sac? Pulitzer Prize finalist Madeleine George pens a hilarious evisceration of the blind eye we all turn to climate change and the bacchanalian catharsis that awaits us, even in our own backyards. Tony nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Leigh Silverman directs.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Madeleine George, Leigh Silverman
Danielle Skraastad, Kate Wetherhead, Becca Blackwell, Michelle Beck, Mia Barron
Leigh Silverman, Danielle Skraastad, Kate Wetherhead, Madeleine George, Becca Blackwell, Michelle Beck, Mia Barron
Leigh Silverman, Michael Sag, Jim Nicola, Danielle Skraastad, Kate Wetherhead, Madeleine George, Becca Blackwell, Michelle Beck, Lisa McNulty, Mia Barron, Jeremy Blocker
Michael Sag, Sandy Ashendorf, Aaron Pierce, Lisa McNulty
Rebecca Henderson, Lila Neugebauer
Doug Wright and guest
Ellen Winter
