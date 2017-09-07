Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of the New York Premiere of A CLOCKWORK ORANGE!

Direct from a sold-out, critically-acclaimed London run, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying stage production of A Clockwork Orange, based on Anthony Burgess' 1962 literary masterpiece, begins previews Saturday, September 2, 2017, with an opening night of Monday, September 25, 2017, for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through January 6, 2018. This production celebrates the centennial of Anthony Burgess' birth, in 1917.

Joining London star Jonno Davies - who makes his New York Stage debut in the lead role of Alex DeLarge - is Matt Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Spring Awakening) as Georgie, Sean Patrick Higgins (Streetcar Named Desire at Yale Rep) as Dim, Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse, The Light Years) as Frank/Dr. Brodsky, Timothy Sekk (Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Avow) as Chaplain/Deltoid, Aleksander Varadian (Women Beware Women at Camden's People Theatre) as Marty/Warder, Ashley Robinson (Floyd Collins, Sunset Boulevard in West End) as Minister/Old Woman, Jimmy Brooks ("Blue Bloods," "Power") as F-Me Pumps/Governor, Misha Osherovich (Omen Road to Starville) as Pete, and Jordan Bondurant (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Mamma Mia!) as a swing.

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a ground-breaking classic of ultra-violence and sexuality. As hauntingly relevant today as when Burgess' book was first published in 1962, and when Stanley Kubrick's ground-breaking film caused a stir in 1971, A Clockwork Orange is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition.

The cast just met the press and we're taking you inside the special day below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



