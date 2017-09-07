Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of the New York Premiere of A CLOCKWORK ORANGE!

Sep. 7, 2017  

Direct from a sold-out, critically-acclaimed London run, director Alexandra Spencer-Jones's electrifying stage production of A Clockwork Orange, based on Anthony Burgess' 1962 literary masterpiece, begins previews Saturday, September 2, 2017, with an opening night of Monday, September 25, 2017, for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through January 6, 2018. This production celebrates the centennial of Anthony Burgess' birth, in 1917.

Joining London star Jonno Davies - who makes his New York Stage debut in the lead role of Alex DeLarge - is Matt Doyle (Sweeney Todd, Spring Awakening) as Georgie, Sean Patrick Higgins (Streetcar Named Desire at Yale Rep) as Dim, Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse, The Light Years) as Frank/Dr. Brodsky, Timothy Sekk (Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Avow) as Chaplain/Deltoid, Aleksander Varadian (Women Beware Women at Camden's People Theatre) as Marty/Warder, Ashley Robinson (Floyd Collins, Sunset Boulevard in West End) as Minister/Old Woman, Jimmy Brooks ("Blue Bloods," "Power") as F-Me Pumps/Governor, Misha Osherovich (Omen Road to Starville) as Pete, and Jordan Bondurant (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Mamma Mia!) as a swing.

A CLOCKWORK ORANGE lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. The explosive story of little Alex and his rebellious gang of Droogs is a ground-breaking classic of ultra-violence and sexuality. As hauntingly relevant today as when Burgess' book was first published in 1962, and when Stanley Kubrick's ground-breaking film caused a stir in 1971, A Clockwork Orange is an unapologetic celebration of the human condition.

The cast just met the press and we're taking you inside the special day below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

A Clockwork Orange

A Clockwork Orange

Alexandra Spencer-Jones (Director)

Ashley Robinson, Jimmy Brooks, Sean Patrick Higgins, Alexandra Spencer-Jones, Jonno Davies, Aleksander Varadian, Jordan Bondurant, Timothy Sekk, Brian Lee Huynh, Matt Doyle and Misha Osherovich

Ashley Robinson, Jimmy Brooks, Sean Patrick Higgins, Jonno Davies, Aleksander Varadian, Jordan Bondurant, Timothy Sekk, Brian Lee Huynh, Matt Doyle and Misha Osherovich

Sean Patrick Higgins, Jonno Davies, Misha Osherovich and Matt Doyle

Sean Patrick Higgins, Jonno Davies, Misha Osherovich and Matt Doyle

Brian Lee Huynh, Ashley Robinson, Jimmy Brooks, Aleksander Varadian, Timothy Sekk and Jordan Bondurant

Brian Lee Huynh, Ashley Robinson, Jimmy Brooks, Aleksander Varadian, Timothy Sekk and Jordan Bondurant

Brian Lee Huynh, Ashley Robinson, Jimmy Brooks, Aleksander Varadian and Timothy Sekk

Jonno Davies

Jonno Davies

Jonno Davies

Alexandra Spencer-Jones and Jonno Davies

Jonno Davies

Jonno Davies

Matt Doyle

