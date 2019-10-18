Photo Coverage: Mary-Louise Parker & Will Hochman Celebrate Opening Night of THE SOUND INSIDE
The Sound Inside began performances, Saturday, September 14, and officially opened last night, October 17, on Broadway at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). We're taking you inside opening night below!
Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker stars in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Will Hochman makes his Broadway debut reprising his role as "Christopher."
A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story-the question is how it ends. The Sound Inside is a riveting new American play. 90 minutes - no intermission.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker
David Cromer, Will Hochman, Mary-Louise Parker and Playwright Adam Rapp
Joshua Chessin-Yudin and Monette Magrath
Joshua Chessin-Yudin
Director David Cromer
Director David Cromer
Alyssa Rapp, Anthony Rapp, Playwright Adam Rapp, Anne Rapp and family
Alyssa Rapp, Anthony Rapp, Playwright Adam Rapp and Anne Rapp
Anthony Rapp amd Playwright Adam Rapp
Playwright Adam Rapp
Playwright Adam Rapp
Playwright Adam Rapp and Agent Mark Subias
Caroline Aberash Parker, mother Mary-Louise Parker and son William Atticus Crudup
Hair stylist John Barrett and Mary-Louise Parker
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker
Will Hochman and his grandmother, mom and sister
Will Hochman and his grandmother
Will Hochman and his grandmother
Will Hochman and his sister
Will Hochman and his mother
Will Hochman and his friends
