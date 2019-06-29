Photo Coverage: MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Celebrates First Preview on the Fire Escape at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre

Last night, Moulin Rouge! celebrated its first preview outside the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Following the performance, the cast greeted fans on the fire escape and showered them with rose petals.

Following the performance, the cast greeted fans on the fire escape and showered them with rose petals.

The cast, from the sold-out, record-breaking run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre this past summer, includes Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah(Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu(Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder(Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher)Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

Photo Credit: Monroe George



Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo



