Photo Coverage: Lena Hall, Ingrid Michaelson, and More Appear at The New York Pops 36th Birthday Gala Concert
Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall and platinum-selling artist Ingrid Michaelson joined The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 36th Birthday Gala, Hat Full of Stars: The Songs of Cyndi Lauper.
Lena Hall and Ingrid Michaelson joined other guest artists from across the recording industry and the Broadway community who will come together to pay tribute to their friend and inspiration Cyndi Lauper and include: Boy George, Estelle, Bridget Everett, Nona Hendryx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alex Newell, and Stark Sands. Additional guest artists to be announced.
The concert also featured twenty participants from The New York Pops' Kids on Stage program.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Steven Reineke, Neal Comer and Elaine Caswell
Lena Hall and The Children of Ronald McDonald House New York
Steven Reineke, Lena Hall and The Children of Ronald McDonald House New York
Kenneth Lowe (Honoree) and Steven Reineke
Nona Hendryx and Steven Reineke
Alex Newell and Steven Reineke
Lena Hall, Alex Newell, Steven Reineke and Stark Sands
Estelle
Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke
Alex Newell, Ingrid Michaelson and Lena Hall
Neal Coomer, Cyndi Lauper and Elaine Caswell