Photo Coverage: Lena Hall, Ingrid Michaelson, and More Appear at The New York Pops 36th Birthday Gala Concert

Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall and platinum-selling artist Ingrid Michaelson joined The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 36th Birthday Gala, Hat Full of Stars: The Songs of Cyndi Lauper.

Lena Hall and Ingrid Michaelson joined other guest artists from across the recording industry and the Broadway community who will come together to pay tribute to their friend and inspiration Cyndi Lauper and include: Boy George, Estelle, Bridget Everett, Nona Hendryx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alex Newell, and Stark Sands. Additional guest artists to be announced.

The concert also featured twenty participants from The New York Pops' Kids on Stage program.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Steven Reineke



Steven Reineke, Neal Comer and Elaine Caswell



Bridget Everett



Bridget Everett



Bridget Everett



Stark Sands



Stark Sands



Stark Sands



Stark Sands



Lena Hall and The Children of Ronald McDonald House New York



Lena Hall



Steven Reineke, Lena Hall and The Children of Ronald McDonald House New York



Steven Reineke and Lena Hall



Boy George



Boy George



Boy George



Boy George



Boy George



Elaine Caswell



Elaine Caswell



Kenneth Lowe (Honoree) and Steven Reineke



Carly Rae Jepsen



Carly Rae Jepsen



Carly Rae Jepsen



Carly Rae Jepsen



Carly Rae Jepsen



Nona Hendryx



Nona Hendryx



Nona Hendryx and Steven Reineke



Nona Hendryx



Ingrid Michaelson



Ingrid Michaelson



Ingrid Michaelson



Ingrid Michaelson



Ingrid Michaelson



Alex Newell



Alex Newell



Alex Newell



Alex Newell



Alex Newell and Steven Reineke



Lena Hall, Alex Newell, Steven Reineke and Stark Sands



Lena Hall



Stark Sands



Lena Hall, Alex Newell, Steven Reineke and Stark Sands



Lena Hall, Alex Newell and Steven Reineke



Estelle



Estelle



Estelle



Estelle



Cyndi Lauper



Cyndi Lauper



Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke



Cyndi Lauper



Cyndi Lauper



Cyndi Lauper



Cyndi Lauper



Cyndi Lauper



Boy George



Alex Newell, Ingrid Michaelson and Lena Hall



Neal Coomer, Cyndi Lauper and Elaine Caswell