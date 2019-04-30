Photo Coverage: Lena Hall, Ingrid Michaelson, and More Appear at The New York Pops 36th Birthday Gala Concert

Apr. 30, 2019  

Tony winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall and platinum-selling artist Ingrid Michaelson joined The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 36th Birthday Gala, Hat Full of Stars: The Songs of Cyndi Lauper.

Lena Hall and Ingrid Michaelson joined other guest artists from across the recording industry and the Broadway community who will come together to pay tribute to their friend and inspiration Cyndi Lauper and include: Boy George, Estelle, Bridget Everett, Nona Hendryx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Alex Newell, and Stark Sands. Additional guest artists to be announced.

The concert also featured twenty participants from The New York Pops' Kids on Stage program.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke, Neal Comer and Elaine Caswell

Bridget Everett

Bridget Everett

Bridget Everett

Stark Sands

Stark Sands

Stark Sands

Stark Sands

Lena Hall and The Children of Ronald McDonald House New York

Lena Hall

Steven Reineke, Lena Hall and The Children of Ronald McDonald House New York

Steven Reineke and Lena Hall

Boy George

Boy George

Boy George

Boy George

Boy George

Elaine Caswell

Elaine Caswell

Kenneth Lowe (Honoree) and Steven Reineke

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen

Nona Hendryx

Nona Hendryx

Nona Hendryx and Steven Reineke

Nona Hendryx

Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Alex Newell and Steven Reineke

Lena Hall, Alex Newell, Steven Reineke and Stark Sands

Lena Hall

Stark Sands

Lena Hall, Alex Newell, Steven Reineke and Stark Sands

Lena Hall, Alex Newell and Steven Reineke

Estelle

Estelle

Estelle

Estelle

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper and Steven Reineke

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper

Boy George

Alex Newell, Ingrid Michaelson and Lena Hall

Neal Coomer, Cyndi Lauper and Elaine Caswell



