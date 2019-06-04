Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala

Just last night, The Public Theater celebrated its Annual Gala, WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC, at the Delacorte Theater. Directed by Leigh Silverman, with music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, it celebrated those who shaped our past and guide our future.

WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC was an exciting evening celebrating the women who have contributed to The Public's artistic life, featuring musical performances from groundbreaking Public Theater Productions including A Chorus Line, Fun Home, Miss You Like Hell, and more. The evening looked back (and sometimes ahead!) to Shakespeare's great heroines and The Public's iconic plays and musicals, recognizing the talents and spirit of these extraordinary women.

The cast included Annaleigh Ashford, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Alison Cimmet, Jenn Colella, Bridget Everett, Tanesha Gary, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jessica Hecht, Marva Hicks, Jayne Houdyshell, Stephanie Hsu, Bre Jackson, Courtney Jamison, Gizel Jiménez, Ramona Keller, Lisa Kron, Alyse Alan Louis, Shakina Nayfack, Suzan-Lori Parks, Krysta Rodriguez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jessie Shelton, Emily Skeggs, Diana Son, Shaina Taub, Jeanine Tesori, Katie Thompson, Alysha Umphress, Kuhoo Verma, Tatiana Wechsler, Remy Zaken, and many more.

WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC are playwrights, composers, directors, performers, and institutional leaders. Their names are inscribed on our walls, in our programs, and through our history-Ntozake Shange, Colleen Dewhurst, Jeanine Tesori, Ruby Dee, Arielle Tepper, Lynn Nottage, LuEsther T. Mertz, Susan Shiva Stein, Judith T. Peabody, Meryl Streep, Nona Hendryx...the list goes on and on.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



