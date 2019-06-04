Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala

Jun. 4, 2019  

Just last night, The Public Theater celebrated its Annual Gala, WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC, at the Delacorte Theater. Directed by Leigh Silverman, with music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, it celebrated those who shaped our past and guide our future.

WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC was an exciting evening celebrating the women who have contributed to The Public's artistic life, featuring musical performances from groundbreaking Public Theater Productions including A Chorus Line, Fun Home, Miss You Like Hell, and more. The evening looked back (and sometimes ahead!) to Shakespeare's great heroines and The Public's iconic plays and musicals, recognizing the talents and spirit of these extraordinary women.

The cast included Annaleigh Ashford, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Alison Cimmet, Jenn Colella, Bridget Everett, Tanesha Gary, Morgan Siobhan Green, Jessica Hecht, Marva Hicks, Jayne Houdyshell, Stephanie Hsu, Bre Jackson, Courtney Jamison, Gizel Jiménez, Ramona Keller, Lisa Kron, Alyse Alan Louis, Shakina Nayfack, Suzan-Lori Parks, Krysta Rodriguez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jessie Shelton, Emily Skeggs, Diana Son, Shaina Taub, Jeanine Tesori, Katie Thompson, Alysha Umphress, Kuhoo Verma, Tatiana Wechsler, Remy Zaken, and many more.

WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC are playwrights, composers, directors, performers, and institutional leaders. Their names are inscribed on our walls, in our programs, and through our history-Ntozake Shange, Colleen Dewhurst, Jeanine Tesori, Ruby Dee, Arielle Tepper, Lynn Nottage, LuEsther T. Mertz, Susan Shiva Stein, Judith T. Peabody, Meryl Streep, Nona Hendryx...the list goes on and on.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Alyse Alan Louis

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Alison Cimmet

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Morgan Siobhan Green

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Alyse Alan Louis, Morgan Siobhan Green, Alison Cimmet

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Crimson Kitty

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Crimson Kitty

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Brita Filter

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Brita Filter

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Madame Vivien V

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Madame Vivien V

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Brita Filter, Madame Vivien V, Crimson Kitty

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Your Queens

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Your Queens

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Gala performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Gala Performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Patrick Willingham, Rev. William H. Critzman

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Jane Lynch

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Krysta Rodriguez

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Kuhoo Verma

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Guy Garcia, William Garcia

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Jenn Colella

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Shakina Nayfack

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Alysha Umphress

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Alysha Umphress, Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Gala performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Gizel Jimenez

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Shaina Taub

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Courtney Jamison

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Lauren Rozenkranz, Faith Gay, Julie Rice

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Jeannette Bayardelle

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Ally Bonino, Kim Blanck, Kuhoo Verma

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Gayle Rankin, Danya Taymor

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Kim Blanck

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Ally Bonino

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Oskar Eustis, Arielle Tepper, Patrick Willingham

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Arielle Tepper

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Chukwudi Iwuji

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Huma Abedin

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Miriam Shor

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas, Barbara Kimpel, Luis Villabon

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Remy Zaken

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Karen Olivo

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Eisa Davis

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Sharon Washington

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Suzan-Lori Parks

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Bre Jackson

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Jessica Hecht

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Rinne Groff

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Diana Taylor, Michael Bloomberg

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Alexandra Shiva, Jonathan Marc Sherman

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
J. Elaine Marcos

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Margarette Odette

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Sophie Flack, Josh Charles

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Mandy Hackett, Jason Hackett

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Paula Scher

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Annaleigh Ashford

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Gala perfomers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Baayork Lee

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Leigh Silverman, Jenn Colella

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Saycon Sengbloh

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Bridget Everett

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Poppy Everett

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Heidi Rodewald

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Tanesha Gary, Marva Hicks, Ramona Keller

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Gala Performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Bethany Kay, Tayler Harris

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Nemuna Ceesay, JAda Mayo, Hillary Fisher

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Gala performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Jayne Houdyshell, Lisa Kron

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Joe Tapper

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Erin McKeown

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Jo Lampert

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Lorin Latarro

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Chirlane McCray

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Patrick Willingham, Chirlane McCray, Oskar Eustis

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Women of The Public performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Women of The Public performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Women of The Public performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Women of The Public performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Women of The Public performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Women of The Public performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Women of The Public performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Women of The Public performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Women of The Public performers

Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
Women of The Public performers



Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Ladies Unite at WOMEN OF THE PUBLIC Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Roundabout's SOMETHING CLEAN
  • BWW Exclusive: What You Oughta Know About JAGGED LITTLE PILL
  • Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
  • Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup