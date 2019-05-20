Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH

May. 20, 2019  

Red Bull Theater presents Mac Beth, the second of its two Off-Broadway productions at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street between Bleecker & Hudson Streets).

The show officially opened last night, May 19, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the photos below!

Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan, The Hunger Games, All The Fine Boys), Ismenia Mendes (CSC's The Liar, Cressida in NYSF's Troilus & Cressida), AnnaSophia Robb ("The Carrie Diaries," "The Act," "Mercy Street," Down A Dark Hall), Sharlene Cruz (Den of Thieves at Harlem Rep), Sophie Kelly-Hedrick (Off-Broadway debut), Lily Santiago (New York Shakespeare Festival's Othello), and Ayana Workman (The Price of Thomas Scott - Mint, Juliet in NYSF's Romeo & Juliet) star in Mac Beth, adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt from Shakespeare.

In Schmidt's production seven girls meet up to do a play in an empty lot outside the city on an autumn afternoon. School uniform tartan transforms in this American urban wasteland. The girls are witches, ghosts, and kings. Using only Shakespeare's text, they hurl headlong into the unchecked passions of Macbeth as the line between real life and blood fantasy quickly blurs. Through prophecies and smartphones, unexpected resonances emerge from Shakespeare's dark nightmare of ambition gone awry.

Mac Beth features set design by Catherine Cornell, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Erin Bednarz. This adaptation was given its premiere by Seattle Repertory Theater. The running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Laila Robbins and Robert Cuccioli

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Laila Robbins and Robert Cuccioli

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Talene Monahon

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Talene Monahon

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Noah Robbins

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Noah Robbins

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Noah Robbins and Talene Monahon

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Erica Schmidt and Taylor Schilling

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Taylor Schillin attends the Opening Night Party for Red Bull Theater's All-Female MAC BETH at Houston Hall on May 19, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Taylor Schilling

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Taylor Schilling

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Taylor Schilling

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Erica Schmidt and Taylor Schilling

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Erica Schmidt and Taylor Schilling

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Cody Carrera

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Cody Carrera

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Michael Emerson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Michael Emerson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Michael Emerson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Peter Dinklage

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Peter Dinklage

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Sophie Kelly-Hedrick

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Sophie Kelly-Hedrick

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Sophie Kelly-Hedrick

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Sophie Kelly-Hedrick

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Ismenia Mendes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Ismenia Mendes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Ismenia Mendes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Ismenia Mendes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Ayana Workman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Ayana Workman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Ayana Workman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Ayana Workman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Sharlene Cruz

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Sharlene Cruz

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Sharlene Cruz

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Sharlene Cruz

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
AnnaSophia Robb

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
AnnaSophia Robb

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
AnnaSophia Robb

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
AnnaSophia Robb

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
AnnaSophia Robb attends the Opening Night Party for Red Bull Theater's All-Female MAC BETH at Houston Hall on May 19, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Lily Santiago

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Lily Santiago

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Lily Santiago

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Lily Santiago

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Jeannie Santiago, Lily Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Trey Santiago, Jeannie Santiago, Lily Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Trey Santiago, Jeannie Santiago, Lily Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Isabelle Fuhrman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Isabelle Fuhrman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Isabelle Fuhrman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Isabelle Fuhrman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Isabelle Fuhrman and boyfriend

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Isabelle Fuhrman and boyfriend

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Isabelle Fuhrman

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Jesse Berger

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Jesse Berger

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Jesse Berger

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Jesse Berger, AnnaSophia Robb, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Lily Santiago, Isabelle Fuhrman, Erica Schmidt, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Jesse Berger, AnnaSophia Robb, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Lily Santiago, Isabelle Fuhrman, Erica Schmidt, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
AnnaSophia Robb, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Lily Santiago, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Isabelle Fuhrman, AnnaSophia Robb, Lily Santiago, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Isabelle Fuhrman, AnnaSophia Robb, Lily Santiago, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Isabelle Fuhrman, AnnaSophia Robb, Lily Santiago, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes

Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
Isabelle Fuhrman, AnnaSophia Robb, Lily Santiago, Sophie Kelly-Hedrick, Ayana Workman, Sharlene Cruz and Ismenia Mendes

buy tickets


Related Articles


14 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BE MORE CHILL or HADESTOWN for Best Musical...

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of MAC BETH
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway's Best Attend the 85th Annual Drama League Awards
  • Photo Coverage: Urban Stages' 35th Anniversary Gala Honors Donna Murphy and More
  • Photo Coverage: Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL Celebrates Arrival in NYC!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside THE CHER SHOW's Cast Album Signing and Performance at Barnes and Noble
  • Photo Coverage: New Dramatists 70th Annual Spring Luncheon Honors Nathan Lane

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup