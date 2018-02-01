Hamilton
Photo Coverage: High Schoolers Get at History Lesson at HAMILTON's Latest #EduHam!

Feb. 1, 2018  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark

Elizabeth Judd
Elizabeth Judd

Sasha Hollinger
Sasha Hollinger

Lauren Boyd
Lauren Boyd

Eliza Ohman
Eliza Ohman

Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark

Eliza Ohman
Eliza Ohman

Sasha Hollinger
Sasha Hollinger

Lauren Boyd
Lauren Boyd

Elizabeth Judd
Elizabeth Judd

Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Bryan Terrell Clark
Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd
Bryan Terrell Clark, Elizabeth Judd, Eliza Ohman, Sasha Hollinger and Lauren Boyd

Lauren Boyd, Sasha Hollinger, Eliza Ohman, Bryan Terrell Clark and Elizabeth Judd
Lauren Boyd, Sasha Hollinger, Eliza Ohman, Bryan Terrell Clark and Elizabeth Judd

Lauren Boyd, Sasha Hollinger, Eliza Ohman, Bryan Terrell Clark and Elizabeth Judd
Lauren Boyd, Sasha Hollinger, Eliza Ohman, Bryan Terrell Clark and Elizabeth Judd

James Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute with Bryan Terrell Clark
James Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute with Bryan Terrell Clark

James Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute with Bryan Terrell Clark and High School Student performers
James Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute with Bryan Terrell Clark and High School Student performers

James Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute with Bryan Terrell Clark and High School Student performers
James Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute with Bryan Terrell Clark and High School Student performers

