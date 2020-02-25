Photo Coverage: Hangin' with the Cast of HANGMEN on Broadway!

Directed by Matthew Dunster, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is currently in rehearsals, ready to begin performances on Friday, February 28, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

The complete cast for the Broadway premiere of The Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen features Mark Addy as Harry, Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Gaby French as Shirley, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Ryan Pope as Charlie and Dan Stevens as Mooney, joined by understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

Olivier Award nominated Director Matthew Dunster's production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen celebrated a sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen made its US Premiere at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018 where it played a sold-out engagement through March 7, 2018, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play.

ENGLAND 1965 - What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

The cast just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day below!

