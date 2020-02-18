Photo Coverage: Go Inside MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Concert!
Just last night, Manhattan Concert Productions presented a 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center. Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) lead this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.
The cast included: Noah Galvin (Joseph), Eden Espinosa (Narrator), Alex Newell (Narrator), Jessica Vosk (Narrator), Chuck Cooper (Jacob), Merle Dandridge (Pharaoh), Andy Karl (Potiphar), Orfeh (Potiphar's Wife), Brooks Ashmanskas (Baker), Gavin Lee (Butler), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Reuben), Bonnie Milligan (Gad) Mykal Kilgore (Judah), Robert Ariza (Zebulon), Rodrick Covington (Simeon), Jason Gotay (Issachar), Tiffany Mann (Asher), Julia Mattison (Levi), Brian Sears (Napthali), Daniel Yearwood (Dan), and Mason Grey Zaroff (Benjamin).
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013).
Check out photos from inside the special concert event below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Musical Director Stephen Oremus and Manhattan Concert Productions Singers
Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, Chuck Cooper
Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, Chuck Cooper, Noah Galvin
Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, Chuck Cooper, Noah Galvin
Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, Chuck Cooper, Noah Galvin
Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, Chuck Cooper, Noah Galvin
Noah Galvin and cast
Noah Galvin and cast
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Bonnie Milligan, Mykal Kilgore, Robert Ariza, Rodrick Covington, Jason Gotay, Tiffany Mann, Julia Mattison, Brian Sears, Daniel Yearwood, Mason Grey Zaroff
Chuck Cooper and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Noah Galvin and Orfeh
Noah Galvin and Andy Karl
Andy Karl and Orfeh
Orfeh
Brooks Ashmanskas and Gavin Lee
Noah Galvin, Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk
Musical Director Stephen Oremus
Musical Director Stephen Oremus
Merle Dandridge, Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk
Merle Dandridge and Noah Galvin
Bonnie Milligan and cast
Noah Galvin and cast
Gavin Lee, Noah Galvin and Chuck Cooper
Noah Galvin, Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk
Cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Merle Dandridge, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Eden Espinosa
Cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Bonnie Milligan and cast
Alex Newell and cast
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Merle Dandridge and cast
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Jamael Westman, Nicholas Christopher, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Lead the Los Angeles Engagement of HAMILTON
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JAMAEL WESTMAN and NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER will lead the Los Angeles engagement of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamil... (read more)
Original FROZEN Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Bid Farewell to Arendelle Today
Original stars of Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, play their final performance as Elsa and Anna tonight, February 16.... (read more)
Photos/Video: Josh Groban Opens Radio City Residency and Releases New Song
Josh Groban kicked off his residency at Radio City Music Hall last night with a sold-out performance of Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show. The ... (read more)
National Asian Artists Project Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More!
National Asian Artists Project - NAAP will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella a?" In Concert as part of its a?oeRediscover Seriesa?? which exp... (read more)
David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Will Return to Broadway This Fall
David Byrne's American Utopia is headed back to Broadway this fall!... (read more)