Photo Coverage: GRAND HORIZONS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows!
The Hayes theatre was hoppin' last night as Grand Horizons officially opened on Broadway. Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Leigh Silverman, GRAND HORIZONS stars Jane Alexander (Nancy), James Cromwell (Bill), Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Ben McKenzie (Ben), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian).
Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.
BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you to the red carpet and curtain call below!
Photo Credit: Katherine Lee
Dan Lauria and Joanna Kerns
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus
Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos
Julie Halston and Maddie Corman
Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Greg Hildreth
Will Roland and Stephanie Wessels
Kristen Scott
J. Smith-Cameron and Kenneth Lonergan
Michael Hsu Rosen, Roxanna Hope Radja and Ward Horton
Lauren Molina, Nick Cearley and Kevin Zak
The company of Grand Horizons
Leigh Silverman, Bess Wohl and the company of Grand Horizons
